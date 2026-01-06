KIBG 2026: Rising kabaddi star Dadaso Pujari completes Khelo India circle in Diu

Diu, Jan 6 A product of the Khelo India ecosystem, Maharashtra’s rising kabaddi star Dadaso Shivaji Pujari has come full circle at the ongoing Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) 2026 in Diu, returning to the platform that launched his journey to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Dadaso caught the eye in the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, which has already earned him three seasons with Puneri Paltan as a reliable right-corner defender. He is now drawing on that experience as he competes on the sands of Ghoghla Beach in beach kabaddi.

Dadaso’s journey is a compelling example of how the Khelo India pathway is feeding Indian kabaddi at the highest level and, in turn, being strengthened by players who return after gaining exposure on bigger platforms.

For the Kolhapur-born defender, whose father, Shivaji Pujari, is a farmer and whose upbringing in Kolhapur was marked by limited resources, this journey holds deeper meaning. He began playing kabaddi at the age of 12 after watching friends in his village. From school competitions to representing Maharashtra and eventually earning a professional contract, each step was shaped by structured opportunities provided through Khelo India.

“Whatever I am today is because of Khelo India,” Dadaso said while speaking to SAI Media. “The Youth Games in Panchkula opened the doors for me to the Pro Kabaddi League. Even after playing at that level, I always feel connected to Khelo India. Returning to this platform feels like coming back home,” he was quoted as saying by SAI Media.

Having proved himself as a right-corner defender known for his sharp ankle holds and defensive awareness, Dadaso now finds himself adapting to a new challenge in beach kabaddi. “Playing on sand is completely different from playing on the mat. Movement is slower, balance is tougher, and every tackle requires extra effort. But these challenges help you grow as a player,” he said.

Dadaso is not alone in making this return to the Khelo India platform. At the ongoing second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, around seven players who have featured in the Pro Kabaddi League are representing their respective states. Their participation underlines the depth created by the Khelo India Scheme, which has significantly enriched the Pro Kabaddi League with a steady supply of talent.

Now, those very players are returning to the national developmental platform, adding experience, quality, and visibility to the Khelo India Beach Games.

The presence of Pro Kabaddi League players at Khelo India events is not limited to the Beach Games alone. At the recently concluded Khelo India University Games in Jaipur, nearly 25 players with Pro Kabaddi League experience represented their respective universities. This trend clearly reflects how the Khelo India Scheme has strengthened the professional league while also ensuring that elite players continue to engage with and elevate national-level competitions.

Dadaso believes this cycle is vital for the future of Indian kabaddi. “Khelo India gives young players exposure, confidence, and a clear direction. When players return after playing professionally, the level of competition automatically rises, and younger athletes get inspired,” he said.

