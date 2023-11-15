Kim Kardashian would love to take tennis lessons from Serena Williams

Los Angeles, Nov 15 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is open to taking tennis lessons from former American tennis champion Serena Williams, saying that she would love to take lessons from Williams whom she referred to as the tennis ‘G.O.A.T.’ (Greatest Of All Time).

The whole thing happened when Kim, 43, was seen in a tennis court holding a racket the wrong way. With her back turned, the September post saw her walking to towards the web while she was wearing a bubblegum pink dress, somewhat reminiscent of swimwear revealing her entire back.

GQ asked her about this post, according to People magazine. The tennis champion had commented on Kim's post back in September, and jokingly wrote: "Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly I have to give you lessons lol!”

In the GQ interview, Kim clarified that in the post she wasn’t playing tennis. She was just "walking" on the court. “First of all, I was walking to the other side. Is there a special way you have to hold the racquet just to walk from one side to the other side?” Kardashian said. “I was also out of bounds at that point.”

Then she proceeded to jokingly call upon her friend to supply her with lessons. “But I'm waiting, I would love lessons from the G.O.A.T.," Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams have been friends for over 20 years, as the TV personality met the Grand Slam Champion back when she had a job organising celebrities' closets, and furniture, including those in Williams' home. Since then, the two have remained friends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor