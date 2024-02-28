KIUG Ashtalakshmi: Pole vaulter Gowtham, long jumper Vishnu, javelin thrower Jyoti, runner Amandeep break records on competition's last day

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28: Pole Vaulter M Gowtham and long jumper Vishnu of University of Madras, javelin thrower Jyoti of Chaudhary Devi Lal University and middle-distance runner Amandeep Kaur of Panjab University set new Games records to light up the last day of athletics action in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Aizawl, Mizoram, Ashif PA scored the winner in the 85th minute to help the University of Calicut beat University of Kerala 2-1 to win the men's football gold. Ananthu had put the winners ahead in the second minute but Jijo Jaison restored parity 20 minutes later, following which both teams played cautious football till Ashif broke the deadlock.

Annamalai University clinched the women's team gold, beating Guru Nanak Dev University in tie-break 3-2 after both the teams were locked at 0-0 at full time at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

With two more days of competition left, Chandigarh University continues to lead the medals tally with 24 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze at the time of writing.

Lovely Professional University are second with 13 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze while Guru Nanak Dev University moved up to third spot with 10 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze.

But it was the track and field athletes from other universities that stole the show on Tuesday.

University of Madras' Gowtham cleared the distance of 5m to erase the previous mark of 4.90m set by Sidharth AK of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam to take home the men's pole vault gold medal. Bharathiar University's Balan S (4.60m) and Maharshi Dayanand University's Uttam (4.50m) took home the silver and bronze respectively.

His performance today also equalled his All India University record which he set in Madras earlier this year.

On the other side of the Indira Gandhi stadium, Jyoti was under pressure as Chandigarh University's Deepika had improved on the earlier Games record of 50.14m set by Harita of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in the last edition with a throw of 52.68m.

But the Haryana athlete, who had won the gold medal in the National Open Athletics meet in Bengaluru in October last year, responded with a throw of 53.16m in her fourth attempt to clinch the women's javelin throw gold. Sapna of Chaudhary Devi Lal University bagged the bronze with a throw of 46.44m.

In the women's 800m event, Amandeep was five seconds faster than her nearest competitor as she stopped the clock at 2:11.27s to clinch the gold medal with a new Games record.

The earlier mark was held by Harmilan Kaur Bains who had clocked a time of 2:06.40s in the first edition of KIUG in Odisha.

Lavanya of University of Madras (2:11.23s) and Deepashree of Mangalore University (2:12.06) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

In the long jump final, Vishnu leapt to a distance of 7.63m in his fifth attempt to take the gold while Krishna Sharma of Chandigarh University took the silver medal with a jump of 7.47m.

Both the jumpers improved on the previous mark of 7.44 set by Muhammed Salih Khan of University of Calicut in the 2020 KIUG in Odisha.

Results

Athletics:

Men:

200m: Gold - Abhin Devadiga (Jain Uni) 21.88s; Silver - Tushar Kanti Manna (Guru Nanak Dev Uni) 22.06s; Bronze - Atul (Guru Kashi Uni) 22.20s

800m: Gold - Manjeet (Chandigarh Uni) 1:52.26s; Silver - Gaurav Yadav (Uni of Madras) 1:53.21s; Bronze - Prathamesh Deore (Kaviyatri Bahinabai Uni) 1:53.65s

5000m: Gold - Gagan Singh (Mangalore Uni) 14:40.05s; Silver - Bittu (Deen Dayal Upadhyay Uni) 14:52.32s; Bronze - Arun Rathod (Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Uni) 15:08.69s

4x400m relay: Gold - Mahatma Gandhi University 3:14.75; Silver - Guru Nanak Dev University 3:15.24; Bronze - Rani Channamma University 3:16.00

Long Jump: Gold - Vishnu M (Uni of Madras) 7.63m; Silver - Krishna Sharma (Chandigarh Uni) 7.47m; Bronze - Jagroop Singh (Panjab Uni) 7.30m

Pole Vault: Gold - M Gowtham (Uni of Madras) 5m; Silver - Balan S (Bharathiar Uni) 4.60m; Bronze - Uttam (Maharshi Dayanand Uni)

Women:

200m: Gold - Kusum Thakur (Himachal Pradesh Uni) 24.74s; Silver - Sudeshna Shivankar (Shivaji Uni) 24.76s; Bronze - Neha Yadav (Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Uni) 24.80s

800m: Gold - Amandeep Kaur (Panjab Uni) 2:06.27s; Silver - Lavanya (Uni of Madras) 2:11.23; Bronze - Deepashree (Mangalore Uni) 2:12.06s

5000m: Gold - Ranjana Rajput (Deen Dayal Upadhayay Uni) 17:24.03; Silver - Rinkee Pawara (Kaviyatri Bahinabai Uni) 17:27.18; Bronze - Anjali Devi (Kurukshetra Uni) 18:34.89

Heptathlon: Gold - Deepika (Uni of Madras) 4744pts; Silver - Kamaljeet Kaur (Kurukshetra Uni) 4470pts; Bronze - Kirti Isharwal (Chaudhary Charan Singh Uni)

4x400m relay: Gold - Punjabi University 3:52.34; Silver - University of Madras 3:54.76; Bronze - Himachal Pradesh University 3:55.83

High Jump: Gold - Gobika K (Periyar Uni) 1.74m; Silver - Pallavi Patil (Mangalore Uni) 1.64m; Bronze - Sinchanam S (Mangalore Uni) 1.64m

Javelin throw: Gold - Jyoti (Chaudhary Devi Lal Uni) 53.16m; Silver - Deepika (Chandigarh Uni) 52.68m; Bronze - Sapna (Chaudhary Devi Lal) 46.44m

Shot Put: Gold - Jasmine Kaur (Lovely Professional Uni) 14.67m; Silver - Vidhi (Guru Kashi Uni) 14.38m; Bronze - Anjali (Mangalore Uni) 14.31m

Badminton:

Men:

Bronze medal match: SRM University bt Shri Jagdishprasad JT University 3-2

Women:

Bronze medal match: SRM University bt Panjab University 2-0

Fencing:

Men:

Foil Team: Gold - Chandigarh University; Silver - Lovely Professional University; Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Panjab University

Women:

Sabre Team: Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University; Silver - Lovely Professional University; Bronze - Guru Kashi University, Panjab University

Eppe Team: Gold - Maharshi Dayanand University; Silver - Panjab University; Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Manipur University

Football (Final):

Men:

Gold medal match - University of Calicut bt University of Kerala 2-1

Bronze medal - Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Punjabi University

Women:

Gold medal match - Annamalai University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 0-0 (3-2 SO)

Bronze medal - University of Madras, Guru Jambheshwar University

Judo:

Men:

60kg: Gold - Shiva Kumar (LPU); Silver - Jatin Tokas (DU); Bronze - Aromal KN (UCK), Lovepreet Lovely (PUP)

66kg: Gold - Sahil Singh (DU); Silver - Jatin Kumar (LPU); Bronze - Akhil Dileep (UCK), Ayushkumar Singh (MJPU)

Women:

48kg: Gold - Swaita (LPU); Silver - Tanu Mann (DU); Bronze - Jaanvi Yadav (GNDU), Monika Choudhary (RTU)

52kg: Gold - Annu (CBLU); Silver - Tanurani Sahu (HYVD); Bronze - Meghna Tokas (DU), Sandhya Tiwari (GNDU)

63kg: Gold - Snehal Khavare (SPPU); Silver - Preeti (MSGU); Bronze - Bharti (CBLU), Shiwani Sharma (CCSU)

70kg: Gold - Innuganbita Khellambam (LPU); Silver - Harleen Kaur (IESU); Bronze - Prerna Tokas (PU), Seenu (CBLU)

Shooting:

Women:

Skeet: Gold - Lakshmi LV (Manav Rachna); Silver - Kajal Bhagel (Guru Nanak Dev Uni)

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Gold - Arshdeep Kaur/Surinder Singh (Punjabi Uni); Silver - Anjali/Deepak Nagal (Kurukshetra Uni); Bronze - Shikha Narwal/Sumit (Maharshi Dayanand Uni

The Khelo India University Games is a multi-discipline sports event aimed at promoting sports and fitness among university students in India. A vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, it provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and compete at the national level.

The Khelo India University Games Ashtalakshmi 2023, being staged over the seven states of North East India, feature an array of sporting disciplines including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo, table tennis, boxing, shooting, weightlifting, archery, wrestling, and yogasana.

The Games are aimed at finding the talent that will make the nation proud in global sports tournaments.

