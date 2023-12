KIUG: Guru Nanak Dev University narrows gap at top with Panjab

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 : Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, narrowed the gap with leaders Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC), picking up four golds on the penultimate day of the 3rd Khelo Indian University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP), being held across four cities of the state. GNDU athletes won golds Boxing (one), Fencing (two) and Judo (one) to end the day with 22 golds. They are now four behind PUC's gold tally and with eight more golds in Fencing, Judo, Yogasana and Weightlifting still to be won on the final day of competitions on Saturday, the race to the top is still on.

On competition day 10's other highlights, the coveted men's football title was picked up by Kolkata's Adamas University at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) ground in Lucknow, after a goalless regulation time led to a penalty shoot-out. Adamas eventually prevailed 9-8 in sudden death over a gallant Punjabi University, Patiala (PUP). The women's crown went to Guru Jambeshwar University (GJU), who put three past Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) at the Ekana SPortz City complex in a different part of the city.

The day also saw the Badminton finals at the B.B.D. Badminton Academy, again in the state capital, where Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, defeated Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) 3-2 in a match worthy of a final. MDU initially went 2-0 up but SPPU staged a spirited comeback with a doubles win to tie the final at 2-2. Both the fifth doubles games then went to deuces before Aryan and Balraj pulled of a memorable win for MDU. In women's Badminton, the crown went to University of Delhi, who were comfortable 2-0 winners in the best of three finals.

Results of the Day

Archery (B.B.D. University, Lucknow)

Recurve Men

Ankit Raina, CCSU, Meerut df Pawan, Punjabi University - 6 - 0 (Gold Medal Match)

Sachin Gupta, Guru Kashi df Robin, Punjabi (Bronze Medal Match)

Recurve Women

Anshika Kumari Singh, Kolhan University df Bhargaviben Bhagora, North Gujarat University - 5 - 5 (10-6) Gold Medal Match

Sangeeta, Guru Jambeshwar University df Bhavna, Guru Jambeshwar University - 6 - 2 (Bronze Medal Match)

Recurve Mixed Team

Kartik Rana/Ridhi Phore, Kurukshetra University df Sachin/Sangeeta, Guru Jambeshwar U - 5 - 3 (Gold Medal)

Vijay Singh/Srishti Jaiswal, Panjab University df Sumesh Vijay Mohod/Aastha Prakash, Amravati University - 6 - 2 (Bronze Medal)

Recurve Women Team

Gold Medal Match - Guru Jambeshwar df University of Delhi - 6 - 0

Bronze Medal Match - Kurukshetra University beat Kolhan University

Recurve Men Team

Gold Medal Match - Lovely Professional University df Punjabi University - 6 - 0

Bronze Medal Match - Guru Kashi University df Pune University

Badminton (B.B.D. Badminton Academy Indoor Hall, Lucknow)

Badminton Women

Bronze Medal Match - Adamas University df Savitribai Phule Pune University - 2 - 0

Gold Medal Match - University of Delhi df Jain University - 2 - 0

Badminton Men

Bronze Medal Match - Jain University beat SRM University - 3 - 2

Gold Medal Match - MDU, Rohtak beat Savitribai Phule Pune University - 3 - 2

Fencing (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Fencing Epee Women Team

Gold - GNDU, Amritsar

Silver - Panjab University

Bronze - Kannur University and Rabindranath Tagore University

Fencing Foil Men Team

Gold - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawada University

Silver - North Gujarat University

Bronze - GNDU and Kurukshetra University

Fencing Sabre Women Team

Gold - GNDU, Amritsar

Silver - Punjabi University

Bronze - Panjab University and University of Jammu

Football Men (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

Adamas University df Punjabi University 0 - 0 (9 - 8 on penalties) Gold Medal Match

Bronze Medal - MGU, Kottayam and GNDU, Amritsar

Football Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Guru Jambeshwar University df Chaudhary Bansi Lal University - 3 - 0 (Gold Medal Match)

Bronze - Annamalai University and GNDU, Amritsar

Judo (B.B.D University)

90Kg Men- Gold - A.R Arjun - University of Calicut Silver - Raunak Sharma - University of Delhi Bronze - Tushar Bansal - Swami Vivekanand Shubharti University Bronze - Jagtar Singh - Lovely Professional University

100 Kg Gold - Vishal - Indira Gandhi University Silver - Rohit Ahlawat - MDU, Rohtak Bronze - Abhinav - Lovely Professional University Bronze - Vidhan Kumar - University of Delhi

70 Kg Women - Gold - Nandani Vats - Rabindranath Tagore University Silver - Tazeen Fayas - GNDU, Amritsar Bronze - Eve Riazbhai Dosani - Swarnim Gujarat Sports University Bronze - Muskan Sondhiya - Barkatullah University

78 Kg Women - Gold - Laishram Roshni Devi - GNDU, Amritsar Silver - Rosmi Stephen - University of Calicut Bronze - Amisha Kale - Lovely Professional University Bronze - Jyoti Tokas - University of Delhi

Weightlifting (G.B University, G.B Nagar)

96 Kg Men - Gold: Yogendra Singh (Mewar University) Snatch: 128kg Clean and Jerk: 161kg Total: 289kg Silver: Ruturaj Namdeo Gaikwad (Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University) Snatch: 128kg Clean and Jerk: 155kg Total: 283kg Bronze: Ritesh Rajendra Mhaishale (Shivaji University) Snatch: 125kg Clean and Jerk: 145kg Total: 270kg

81kg Women- Gold: Rakhi (LPU) Snatch: 82kg Clean and Jerk: 100kg Total: 182kg

Silver: Radhika Katoch (Himachal Pradesh University) Snatch: 74kg Clean and Jerk: 101kg Total: 175kg

Bronze: Prathibha Kumari M P (University of Calicut) Snatch: 70kg Clean and Jerk: 90kg Total: 160kg

102 Kg Men- Gold: Harcharan Singh (Guru Kashi University) Snatch: 147kg Clean and Jerk: 160kg Total: 307kg

Silver: Fazil Rehaman (Bengaluru City University) Snatch: 116kg Clean and Jerk: 155kg Total: 271kg

Bronze: Deepak (Guru Kashi University) Snatch: 112kg Clean and Jerk: 131kg Total: 243kg

Women 87Kg - Gold: Swapnapriya Baruah (Yogi Vemana University) Snatch: 80kg Clean and Jerk: 108kg Total: 188kg

Silver: Thatithuri Satyajyothi Andhra Pradesh University Snatch: 81kg Clean and Jerk: 101kg Total: 182kg

Bronze: Shivani Yadav (Chandigarh University) Snatch: 75kg Clean and Jerk: 99kg Total: 174kg

Men 109Kg - Gold: Akash Kaushal (Guru Kashi University) Snatch: 135kg Clean and Jerk: 171kg Total: 306kg

Silver: Avinash (Panjab University) Snatch: 140kg Clean and Jerk: 165kg Total: 305kg

Bronze: Vivek Kurukshetra University Snatch: 131kg Clean and Jerk: 152kg Total: 283kg

Boxing (SVSP Sports Complex, G.B Nagar)

Minimum weight (45-48 Kg) - Gold - Gitika (GNDU) Silver - Shalu (GJUH) Bronze - Swasti Arya (MDSU), Himanshi (MDU)

Light Flyweight (48-50 Kg) - Gold - Tamnna (LPU) Silver - Mansi Sharma (DBRAU) Bronze - Komal (PU), Neetu Rani (GJUH)

Flyweight (50-52 Kg) - Gold - Rinku (Delhi Uni) Silver - Ritu (HPU) Bronze - Priyanka (CDLU), Shreela Agarwal (MSBU)

Bantamweight (52-54 Kg) - Gold - Tanisha Lamba (CSJMU) Silver - Aarzoo (BPSMV) Bronze - Neetu (MDU), Sonam (MGSU)

Featherweight (54-57 Kg) - Gold - Vinka (KUK), Silver - Jyoti (CRSU) Bronze - Sonia (RRBMU), Tannu (GNDU)

Lightweight (57-60 Kg) - Gold - Mandeep Kaur (PU) Silver - Kirti (LPU) Bronze - Sapna (PUP), Poonam Ramnarayan (SGBAU)

Light Welterweight (60-63 Kg) - Gold - Kalpana (MGSU) Silver - Disha Vijay (KBCMU) Bronze - Lucky (GJUH), Deepika Sharma (CRSU)

Welterweight (63-66 Kg) - Gold - Deepika (HPU) Silver - Mannu Nimavat (PU) Bronze - Tanmayta Choudhary (Delhi), Neha (MDU)

Light Middleweight (66-70 Kg) - Gold - Aastha Pahwa (MSUS) Silver - Lashu Yadav (KUK) Bronze - Rachita Dudy (PU), Kusum (GJUH)

Middle Weight (70-75 Kg) - Gold - Muskan (MDU) Silver - Raj Sahiba (KUK) Bronze - Pranshu Rathore (CUH), Ekta (HPU)

Light Heavyweight (75-81 Kg) - Gold - Komal (PU) Silver - Kanishka (MSUS) Bronze - Manpreet Kaur (KUK), Mansi (RMPSU)

Heavyweight (81+ Kg) - Gold - Alfiya Tarnnum Akram (RTMNU) Silver - Swati (CRSU), Bronze - Anaswara P.M (Calicut)

