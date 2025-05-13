KIYG 2025 Day 10: UP's Kadir Khan breaks 400m record; Tushar Chaudhary sets snatch record in weightlifting

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 13 : Uttar Pradesh's Kadir Khan broke the 400m meet record twice inside 24 hours as Khelo India Youth Games 2025 saw another spate of good performances at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Tuesday. Aditya Pisal became the fastest boy in the Games with a record performance as Maharashtra continued to lead the medal tally.

In his maiden Khelo India Youth Games, Kadir Khan broke the 400m Games record on Monday and improved his 47.67 seconds in the final. He clocked 47.34 seconds to relegate Bihar's Piyush Raj (47.43) to the silver. Karnataka's Sayed Sabeer (47.50 sec) won the bronze. Both Raj and Sabeer improved on the previous meet record.

Speaking to SAI Media, Khan said, "I did not expect that I would be able to run so well. This was my first Khelo India Youth Games. Now my effort will be to improve my record in the next edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. I am happy that I was able to achieve my personal best in Patna."

On another sweltering day, Pisal clocked a record 10.62 seconds to erase the previous meet record of 10.63 seconds set by Sadanand Kumar in Panchkula in 2022. Bihar finished with a second silver when Prince Kumar (10.64 sec) finished behind Pisal in a thrilling finish.

Pisal's statemate Rudra Sachin Shini (10.78) won bronze. Bihar won a third medal, a bronze, when Vijay Kumar clocked 3:57.12 in the boys' 1500 metres. The gold went to UP's Bablu Kumar, who timed 3:56.36 seconds. Bihar ended the evening with a silver from 4 x 100m boys' relay.

Like the first three days in the weightlifting competition in Rajgir, Day 4 on Tuesday also saw records. Uttar Pradesh lifter Tushar Chaudhary's performance was the highlight of the day as he broke both the clean & jerk and total lift records held by Goldi Khan of Himachal Pradesh, set at the Indian Weightlifting Federation's National Championships in Nagercoil in January 2023.

With stiff competition from Tamil Nadu's R Kishore, who improved the snatch record twice and the overall lift record once, Chaudhary was unperturbed and produced a superlative performance to put his rival in shade and claim the gold. Chaudhary lifted 126kg in snatch and 163 in clean & jerk, a 10kg improvement in the discipline, and 7kg more than Goldi Khan's overall total.

In hockey at Rajgir, Odisha defeated Jharkhand 3-1 in a shootout to win the girls' gold. Regulation time ended 1-1. Madhya Pradesh won the bronze. In the men's final, Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh 1-0 to win the boys' gold. Punjab won the bronze.

Rajasthan were one of the biggest movers on the medal standings on Tuesday, mainly due to their cyclists. Rajasthan cyclists won five of the six medals on offer in the 30km boys and 20km girls Time Trials on the picturesque Marine Drive along River Ganga in Patna.

Ramavatar Chhimpa, a sweetmeat shop owner's son from Nokha in Bikaner district who trains in the National Centre of Excellence Patiala, and Manju Choudhary, a farmer's daughter who moved from Barmer to Bikaner to pursue cycling, emerged as the winners of the boys' and girls' gold medals, respectively.

The medal rounds in wrestling started in Patna and in Bhagalpur, the badminton competition ended with Uttarakhand's Anish Negi beating teammate Nishcal Chandan 21-10, 17-21 and 21-16 for the boys' singles gold.

The girls' singles gold went to Tanoo Chandra of Chhattisgarh. Tanoo defeated Rishika Nandi of Delhi 21-17, 21-9. The boys' doubles gold went to Charan Ram Tippanna and Hari Krishan of Andhra Pradesh, while the girls' doubles title went to Gayatri Rawat and Mansa Rawat of Uttarakhand.

Haryana dominated the wrestling competitions in both U-17 boys and girls' categories winning four of the seven gold medals on offer on the day, with giant slayer Naina successfully defending her 49 kg Khelo India Youth Games crown, before her compatriots Rovind (65 kg Greco Roman), Harsh (51 kg) and Arjun Ruhil (92 kg) took home the yellow metal.

Among others, Uttar Pradesh's Shilpi and Aditya Gupta took home the gold medals in the girls' 61kg and boys' 55 kg GR categories, respectively. Maharashtra's Param Laxman emerged champion in the boys' 80 kg GR category.

