KIYG 2025: J&K volleyball team lifts spirits with hard-fought gold

Patna, May 9 At a time when the Kashmir valley is facing air strikes and drone attacks following the heartbreaking Pahalgam terror attacks, four young boys from the region have offered a different storyline, with an amalgam of courage, resilience, focus and gold.

At the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir boys’ volleyball team opened the State’s account in the medal tally with a gold by defeating Uttar Pradesh 3-1 in a hard-fought final. The score line reading 35-33, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21 tells its own story of a gripping contest, but the real story lies in the hearts of the players who made it happen.

Wani Mahir (Srinagar), Sahil Shamim (Anantnag), Abid Gulzar (Ganderbal), and Nasir Ajaz (Baramulla), as well as their teammates, carried more than just the hopes of their team; they carried the weight of a land scarred by conflict.

Just a couple of weeks before the final, the Pahalgam terror attack on innocent tourists had left the valley shaken. Yet here they were, blocking, spiking, diving - playing not with fear, but with fire.

Coach Naresh Kumar, a seasoned mentor who had helped J&K to bronze at past school games, called it a “victory of heart”. Crediting the hard work put in by his boys in the past couple of months, he expressed confidence on them, saying this is just the beginning and they have a long career ahead.

“This win means everything. Back home, people needed something to feel proud of again. We wanted to give them that,” Abid Gulzar, his voice calm but reflecting his pride, told SAI Media.

Wani Mahir, who has already donned the Indian jersey at the U-18 Asian Championships in Bahrain, said that the team wanted to bring something positive back home.

Mahir and Nasir, both products of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, have been training alongside senior players, refining their skills for moments like these.

Meanwhile, Abid Gulzar and Sahil Shammim have relied on support from home. For Abid, the sport runs in his blood. Coached by his father, Shamim Ahmed, a former India player, Abid honed his skills in his backyard, learning the game from the ground up. Sahil has risen through local circuits, far from the facilities of big cities, but never short on ambition.

From makeshift courts to national podiums, their journey speaks volumes. “We hope our story shows that even in difficult times, something beautiful can rise,” said Sahil.

As the players hoisted their medals, it wasn’t just a victory on court, it was a triumph of hope, determination and youth daring to dream high above the net.

