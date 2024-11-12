KKFI initiates nationwide drive to register 50 Lakh students with Kho Kho's grassroots development

New Delhi [India], November 12 : In a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen a sport indigenous to India at a grassroots level, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) has launched an extensive registration drive targeting school students nationwide. The timing couldn't be more significant as India prepares to host the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup at New Delhi's IGI Stadium from January 13-19, 2024.

The digital registration campaign has already made remarkable strides, reaching 7,132 cities and 1,160 schools across India. From the southern state of Telangana to Uttar Pradesh in the north, till now students from classes 6 to 11 have actively registered in this one-of-a-kind innovative grassroots program.

"Our dream is to connect more than 50 lakh students before the World Cup in January. If we manage to do that, we will also connect 50 lakh families to the world of Kho Kho. I've been associated with Kho Kho since 1964 - as a player, as a coach, and now as the General Secretary. What I've observed is that to grow and advance any sport, we need such registration drives," said M.S. Tyagi, General Secretary of KKFI, bringing nearly six decades of experience to the sport as quoted by a media release.

The initiative leverages the power of social media and digital platforms to create a comprehensive database of aspiring Kho Kho players. "The biggest advantage is that when one student joins, their friends also join us, and then it extends to their families, continuing a never-ending connection," Tyagi explained, highlighting the program's potential for exponential growth.

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal shared his ambitious vision. "As India sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympics, we're committed to elevating Kho Kho to Olympic standards. This registration drive is more than just building a database; it's about creating an ecosystem that will nurture future champions and take this Indigenous sport to the global stage. We aim to make Kho Kho not just India's pride, but a sport that captures the world's imagination," the release added.

The federation ensures that registered students will receive regular updates about playing opportunities, potential career paths, and other benefits through their digital platform. This comprehensive approach aims to create a sustainable pathway for young athletes while preserving and promoting India's sporting heritage.

As of now, Argentina have joined the countries that confirmed their participation in the upcoming World Cup. With the World Cup around the corner and the grassroots program gaining momentum, Kho Kho stands at the threshold of a new era, ready to transform from a beloved local sport into a global phenomenon.

