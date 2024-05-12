KM Deeksha breaks National Record in women's 1500m event at Sound Running Track Fest

Los Angeles [US], May 12 : Track athlete KM Deeksha shattered the Indian national women's record in the 1500m during the Sound Running Track Festival, held in Los Angeles.

Deeksha finished third with a time of 4:04.78, outperforming the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains in 2021.

Deeksha's previous personal best was 4:06.07 achieved in the final of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in 2023, when she defeated Bains to win gold.

In the women's 5000m in Los Angeles, Parul Chaudhary finished fifth in 15:10.69, missing out on improving her NR, while compatriot Ankita finished tenth in 15:28.88.

