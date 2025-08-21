Knight, Glenn and Wyatt-Hodge included in England’s squad for Women’s ODI WC

London, Aug 21 Heather Knight, Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been included in England’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Heather, the side’s former captain, had been in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after suffering a significant tendon injury in her right hamstring during her match-winning knock of 66 not out in the third T20I against West Indies in May.

But Heather has now made it to the World Cup squad led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, as she continues her comeback from injury. Meanwhile, Sarah and Danni make a return to England’s ODI squad after having missed out on the 50-over series against India, which the hosts lost 2-1.

Leg-spinner Sarah is one of four specialist spinners alongside Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith. She is also one of six players embarking on playing their first ODI World Cup for England.

“Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we’re lucky to be able to have such depth in this department, it’s fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back. That does mean there’s no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them.”

“It’s also great to have Danni back in the squad, she’s been in good form in domestic cricket and she’ll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She’ll be a huge asset for us,” said head coach Charlotte Edwards in a statement.

England, who have won the Women’s ODI World Cup four times, will open their 2025 tournament campaign against South Africa on October 3, before taking on Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. After taking on Pakistan in Colombo, England will face India and Australia in Indore, before moving to Guwahati to take on New Zealand.

The semifinals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, before the final takes place on November 2. “Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I’m delighted for all the players named in the squad.”

“Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India and Sri Lanka and I believe that if we play our best cricket we can compete with anyone.”

“India and Sri Lanka are amazing places to play cricket, and as a group we have a huge opportunity to go and do something special. ODI World Cups are the pinnacle of our sport. They only come around every four years and we’re so excited to get over there to start our preparation,” added Charlotte.

England squad for Women’s ODI World Cup: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

