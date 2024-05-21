Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championship: Gold rush continues for India as Mariyappan secures top podium finish

Kobe [Japan], May 21 : The gold medal rush for India continued at the Kobe 2024 World Para Athletics Championship after Thangavelu Mariyappan bagged a gold medal in the Men's T63 High Jump event on Tuesday.

Mariyappan breached the championship record with a jump of 1.88 metres to secure the top podium finish. The USA enjoyed a double podium finish with Ezra Frech and Sam Grewe securing silver and bronze medals respectively.

It was a close fight for the gold medal but Mariyappan levelled up his game to brush off the competition from the US duo.

Ezra gave stiff competition to Mariyappan and recorded a jump of 1.85m to claim the silver medal. Sam settled for the bronze medal with his season-best jump of 1.82m.

Mariyappan's compatriot, Varun Singh Bhati was also competing for a podium finish but fell short. He recorded a jump of 1.78m and finished fourth behind Mariyappan and the USA duo.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the men's F64 javelin event, Sumit Antil won the gold whereas Sandeep picked up a bronze to ensure a double podium finish for India.

Antil's first throw was consistent throughout his outing. In his first attempt, he sent his javelin to 68.17 metres.

But it was his second throw that helped him clinch the top finish. He managed to pull off a 69.50m throw which was his season-best throw as well.

Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku bagged the silver medal with his first attempt throw of 66.49m.

The other Indian javelin thrower, Sandeep's best throws were 60.41m in the first attempt, 58.49m in the fourth, and 58.08m in the fifth. His first attempt helped him settle for the bronze medal.

China's Zakariae Ez-Zouhri who came fourth registered his season best with a throw of 59.96m which was his fifth throw in the event. His other throws in the competition were 58.52m (first throw), 58.83m (second throw), 59.31 metres (third throw), 57.91m (fourth throw), and his last throw was able to go only 58.64m.

