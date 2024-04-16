Kolkata’s ‘Big 3' have earned bragging rights for city once again: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

Kolkata, April 16 The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has hailed the efforts of Kolkata's ‘Big Three’ clubs in their efforts to revive the glory days of football in the city. Kolkata clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting have won four titles between them in the 2023-24 football season.

Commenting on the success of Kolkata clubs, Chaubey said, “It’s a remarkable year for the Kolkata clubs to bring home four titles this season. Lakhs and lakhs of football fans across the state, having loyalties with the Big Three, are coming together in celebration for Kolkata’s football legacy, which once dominated the sport in the country.”

Mohun Bagan Super Giant began their ISL pre-season campaign with a triumph in the Durand Cup and have gone on to lift the ISL Shield on Monday in front of a record 61,000 home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Maroon and Green will now be aiming to finish the year with another high, with eyes on the Indian Super League trophy.

Two days before Mohun Bagan's triumph, the Salt Lake Stadium witnessed another glorious chapter being added to Kolkata's football history as Mohammedan Sporting lifted the elite I-League trophy to gain promotion to ISL. Earlier in January, East Bengal FC emerged victorious in the Super Cup, thus ending their long trophy drought. “They are the ‘Big Three’ of Kolkata football. They had ruled Indian football in yesteryears and today they are back, helping the city earn bragging rights once again.

“Bringing home the ISL Shield, I-League Trophy, Super Cup, and Durand Cup to West Bengal is a sign of new-age football in the state, and adaptability of these clubs to the newer norms of football.”

Kalyan Chaubey added, “The three giants of Kolkata enjoy enormous fan support in West Bengal, India and globally. I’m sure the success of MB and EB, along with Mohammedan Sporting joining the two in ISL next season, will have a massive impact on Indian Football.”

