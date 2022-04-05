Korea Open: Malvika Bansod wins thriller to enter Round-2

Malvika Bansod won a nail-biting three-game first-round match against China's Hue Yan which lasted for 56 minutes here at Palma Stadium.

World no.65 Indian shuttler took a 3-0 lead in the opening game against World no.24 Chinese opponent. The Chinese player levelled it to 7-7 and it went neck-to-neck at 11-11. From there Malvika Bansod won five points on the trot to take a 16-11 lead. Once again the Chinese shuttler made a comeback to make it 20-20 and from there on she won she held her nerves to win two consecutive points to make it 22-20 and take a one-game lead.

In the second game too Malvika Bansod started with a 3-0 lead and at one point lead the game 14-7 but once again the Chinese shuttler clawed her way back to make it 20-20 but this time it was the Indian shuttler winning two consecutive points to win the second game 22-20 and make it one game apiece.

The third and final game started off in a closely contested battle with scores tied at 7-7 but from there on the World No.65 Indian shuttler raced away to win it 21-10.

Malvika Bansod won the thrilling first-round match 20-22 22-20 21-10 and now she will face World No.10 and sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round.

( With inputs from ANI )

