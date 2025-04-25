Krafton launches BGMI rising stars 2025

Kolkata, April 25 In a landmark moment for Indian esports, KRAFTON India Esports has announced the inaugural cohort of the BGMI Rising Stars 2025—a pioneering talent development program aimed at nurturing the next generation of gaming icons.

The reveal was made on Friday during the grand opening of the BGIS Grand LAN Finals 2025 in Kolkata, a marquee event featuring the top 16 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) teams competing for a colossal Rs 3.2 crore prize pool.

The BGMI Rising Stars program represents far more than a recognition platform—it’s a full-fledged initiative designed to provide budding esports athletes with the tools, mentorship, and exposure required to evolve into mainstream competitive stars. The first batch of eight young prodigies selected for the 2025 edition exemplify not only skill but also the growing ambition and talent pool across the Indian esports ecosystem.

Two of the most inspiring names in the inaugural list are Saumya Raj and Samihan Kulkarni, who have not only earned a spot among the Rising Stars but have also qualified for the BGIS Grand Finals itself—an exceptional feat for such young talents. Their dual achievement marks a turning point in the narrative of grassroots esports development in India.

The Rising Stars will receive dedicated technical support, access to advanced training infrastructure, and mentorship from seasoned professionals—all integrated within KRAFTON’s broader esports roadmap for India. This ensures that the program is not a one-time celebration, but a sustained accelerator for competitive gaming careers.

For the selected athletes, the impact is already deeply personal. “To be named a Rising Star and also play in the LAN Finals—this is something I’ve dreamed about,” said Saumya Raj, visibly emotional after the announcement. “This initiative is exactly what Indian esports needed—it makes you believe in yourself a little more.”

Fellow Rising Star Samihan Kulkarni shared a similar sentiment: “This platform is a gamechanger. It makes all the grind worth it, and now I’m just focused on making the most of this opportunity.”

