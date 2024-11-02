Krisha Verma wins gold in U-19 World Boxing Championship 2024

Colorado [US], November 2 : Krisha Verma (75kg) won the gold medal on day one of the finals at U19 World Boxing Championships 2024 in Colorado, USA on Saturday.

Other finalists Rahul Kundu, Chanchal Chaudhary, Anjali Singh, Vini and Akansha settled for a silver medal after going down in their respective final bouts.

Day 2 of the finals will start from 12.30 AM on Sunday

Results from day 1 v(Final):

Women's :

1) 48 Kg: Chaudhary Chanchal (IND) Lost by DQ (R3) against

White Ruby (ENG)

2) 57 Kg: Singh Anjali Kumari (IND) Lost by 5-0 against Ayton Tiah-Mai (ENG)

3) 60 Kg: Vini (IND) lost by 3-2 against Lonsdale Ella ( ENG)

4) 70 Kg: Phalaswal Akansha (IND) lost by 4-1 against Deacon Lilly (ENG)

5)75 Kg: Verma Krisha (IND) won by 5-0 against Simon Lerika (GER)

Men's:

1. 75 Kg: Rahul Kundu lost against Awinongya Joseph (USA) by 4-1.

