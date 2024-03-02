Kush Maini makes massive recovery from P22 to P7

New Delhi [India], March 2 : Kush Maini, who is part of the Alpine Academy, sporting car number 9 and driving for the Invicta team, drove a strong feature race after starting absolutely last in the opening round of the Formula 2 Championship feature race in Bahrain today, which was over 32 laps.

Kush went on the Prime tyres like the majority of the drivers and ensured that he had a long and consistent stint before changing to the faster Soft tyres.

He was the last to pit and fortunately, he was well timed with a safety car and he exited the pits in P11.

With fresher tyres, he made good progress through the field by first passing both the Prema cars driven by Bearman and Antonelli.

He was continuously closing the gap till he finished the race in P7.

According to a release, Kush Maini said, "I was really happy when we got the provisional pole on Thursday because that meant that we were able to deliver over one Lap. It was a day with the highest of highs and then the lowest when we were told much later that my qualifying times wouldn't count because I was disqualified due to a technical reason. Even though it did not change the performance, I had to start both races from the back of the grid. I tried to fill as many positions as I could."

"In both races, as a team, we also have enough data to go into the next round. It was also good to get some points in the feature race," he added.

