Kyrgios running out of time for Grand Slam run, says ex-Aus Open director

New Delhi, Jan 12 Former Australian Open director Paul McNamee has said the absence of Nick Kyrgios from the singles draw is unlikely to affect the tournament, adding that time is running out for the Aussie to have a run at a grand slam.

Last week, Kyrgios announced he would not be contesting the singles draw at this year’s Australian Open owing to his ongoing fitness struggles. Instead, he will be partnering Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles.

Kyrgios played only five matches in 2025 before ending his season in March. He eased back into competition with a series of exhibition matches in New York and Dubai last month, then received a wildcard for the Brisbane International, where he was ousted in the first round.

Moreover, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were beaten by the French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul on Wednesday in the men's doubles second round in Brisbane.

“I think the Aussie Open is too big to worry about that anymore. He is not one of the guys in contention really. Best of five on hard courts, he’s not ready for that.

“He would have filled John Cain Arena for a few matches, but we have to understand time is running out for Nick Kyrgios to have a run at a grand slam. Will we get to see that in Melbourne again? I hope we do next year. Like (Novak) Djokovic, the clock has run down," McNamee said on SEN.

Kyrgios has endured a series of serious injuries in recent years, which have seen his world ranking fall to 673 and leave him without a protected ranking. The former Wimbledon finalist has played in just one Grand Slam match since 2022.

He lifted the men’s doubles title alongside fellow Kokkinakis at the 2022 Australian Open. He went on to reach the Wimbledon final that year and the US Open quarter-finals.

Since losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios has undergone wrist reconstruction and two knee surgeries. He has played only six professional singles matches over the past three years, with none since Miami in March last year.

“Other than Alcaraz, there is no one you would rather watch play. The guy does cross the line, and he rubs people the wrong way. Some of the things he has done are shocking. Not excusable, but he is riveting to watch. His style is so unique. Without warming up he’s serving aces. The guy is incredible talent," he added.

“He and Alcaraz are the two most talented players in the world for talent but he has health issues and body issues, and he has never had the make up of a Lleyton Hewitt. I don’t criticise him as much as others. Yes, he crosses a line, but who has everything?

"He is true to himself. He is a bit crazy, he crosses a line, but he is true to himself and he is authentic.

“He is an enormous talent; we will miss seeing him. He and Kokkinakis have won it before, and this could be one of your last chances to see him," said McNamee.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will be granted a wildcard in the men’s doubles. The Australian Open main draw begins on January 18, with qualifying underway from January 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor