La Liga 2023-24: European spots, relegation big issues in Matchday 35 (preview)

Madrid, May 9 Although Real Madrid were crowned as La Liga champions, there are still several issues to be resolved at both ends of the points table and the 35th round of matches this weekend could answer some important questions.

The weekend kicks off on Friday night with second-placed Girona travelling to play Alaves in the wake of their spectacular 4-2 win at home to FC Barcelona.

That win assured Girona's spot in next season's Champions League and lifted them above Barca to second place, which would also see them qualify for next season's Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Friday's game against a rival that last season sealed their place in the top-flight and have little to play for, will show Girona's motivation to finish second, or whether they see their historic Champions League qualification as 'job done', reports Xinhua.

Villarreal's defeat to Celta last weekend virtually ended their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season and they face a Sevilla side that is safe from the drop and with nothing other than pride at stake. Mallorca's home game against Las Palmas is a very different affair, with Mallorca fourth from the bottom of the table, six points ahead of Cadiz in the last relegation spot. Javier Aguirre's side needs a win to keep Cadiz at arm's length and they have to see a rival that has lost their last seven matches as the perfect opportunity to all but assure their survival.

Real Madrid have already assured the title and Carlo Ancelotti is likely to again rotate his side after Wednesday's Champions League win over Bayern Munich, for a game that isn't important for his side, but vital for Granada. Anything other than a win for Granada will confirm a return to the second division and Granada's relegation could be sealed before kickoff if Mallorca beat Las Palmas. Saturday's last game sees fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao entertain Osasuna.

Sunday kicks off with Cadiz against Getafe and Cadiz's options of avoiding relegation depend on their taking three points from a rival stuck in mid-table.

Atletico Madrid's home game against Celta Vigo mixes Atletico's top-four ambitions with Celta's need to take three points to assure their survival after a difficult season. Rayo Vallecano travel to Valencia with to-do to be safe from relegation, while it's a must-win game for Valencia after last weekend's defeat to Alaves left them five points behind Betis, who are currently in the last place that would assure a place in Europe next season.

Betis should take all three points from their home game against already-relegated Almeria, although Almeria's win away to Rayo last weekend, should serve as a warning that they are at least going down fighting.

FC Barcelona are at home to Real Sociedad on Monday, with Barcelona's options of regaining second place depending on Girona's result on Friday, while Real Sociedad will kick off in seventh (and out of a place in next season's Europa League) if Betis beat Almeria the day before.

