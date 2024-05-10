La Liga 2023-24: Four things to look out for in Spain's Matchday 35

Madrid, May 10 The La Liga 2023-24 title has been decided and Almeria are confirmed as relegated to the second division, but there is plenty still to decide in La Liga. There are still some undecided things and here are four of them to keep an eye on this weekend in Spain:

1. How much hunger do Girona have?

Last weekend, Girona scored a famous victory at home to FC Barcelona to ensure a place in next season's Champions League and climb into second place in the classification. There were big celebrations after their historic qualification, but finishing second in La Liga is also worthwhile, as it gives more prize money than third place and also qualifies for the extra payday of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia next January, reports Xinhua.

Girona visit Alaves on Friday and against a side that is safe in mid-table, they now have to show how much they want second place, or if their campaign has effectively ended with that historic Champions League spot.

2. Big game in Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona will know Girona's result when they kick off against Real Sociedad on Monday night in an important game for both sides. Barcelona need to recover after falling apart in Girona and also to keep their options of second place intact, while Real Sociedad have to keep pushing for a place in next season's Europe League.

Real Betis will probably move above the team from San Sebastian into sixth place on Sunday, meaning the pressure is very much on the visitors to look for a win, but Barca also have to perform. They have not played well in either of the games since Xavi Hernandez confirmed he would continue as coach and another poor display could have the club asking if they have made the right decision in getting him to change his mind.

3. Real Madrid have a role to play

Although Real Madrid have already ensured this season's title and are no doubt focused on the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, they still have a role to play this season, starting with Saturday's visit to Granada. Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt make sweeping changes to his side once again for a game that gives little recovery time after Wednesday's win at home to Bayern Munich, as they face a rival in the last-chance saloon.

Anything other than a win for Granada will confirm they join Almeria in the second division next season, although there is a chance their fate will be sealed before the match even kicks off.

4. Calculators ready for relegation struggle

Failure to beat Real Madrid will condemn Granada to relegation, but they could be condemned to the second division before kick-off if Mallorca win their earlier game at home to Las Palmas. A win for Mallorca against a rival that has lost their last seven games would also take them nine points clear of Cadiz, who have to beat Getafe on Sunday to keep up any realistic chance of salvation.

Celta and Rayo Vallecano kick off eight points above Cadiz with four games and 12 points left in the season, meaning they still need to take something from their difficult games away to Atletico Madrid and Valencia, who both have European ambitions to play for.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor