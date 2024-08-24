La Liga 2024-25: Bellingham sidelined for a month after training injury

Madrid (Spain), Aug 23 Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham for around a month after the England midfielder suffered a muscle injury in Friday's training session, handing the club a setback ahead of its second match in the La Liga 2024-25 season.

"Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid's medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantar muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored," informed the club's website.

Although Real Madrid didn't say how long the midfielder will be sidelined, such an injury typically requires around one month to recover from. That means he will miss Sunday's La Liga game at home to Valladolid, as well as next week's trip to Las Palmas and the following weekend's game at home to Real Betis.

Bellingham will also be unavailable for Lee Carsley's first games as interim England coach against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, as well as Madrid's visit to Real Sociedad after the season's first international break.

Bellingham joins Eduardo Camavinga on Real Madrid's injury list, with the Frenchman also likely to miss another month after twisting a knee ligament while preparing for the European Super Cup.

Even without Bellingham, Real Madrid still have a fearsome attack, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Fede Valverde, and the Englishman's injury will give a chance to others such as Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler.

