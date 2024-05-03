La Liga: Ancelotti confirms Courtois' return from injury as Real Madrid face Cadiz

Madrid, May 3 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Friday that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is due to make his return from injury after missing the entire season with a cruciate knee ligament injury and then a torn meniscus.

The Belgian international needed an operation after tearing the cruciate ligament in his left knee during a training session on August 10 and was on the verge of returning to action when another training injury in his other knee on March 19 sidelined him for another six weeks, reported Xinhua.

Real Madrid signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea as cover, but the Spaniard's poor form saw Andriy Lunin overtake him to become first-choice keeper.

Courtois will face Cadiz on Saturday in a game which could give Real Madrid this season's La Liga title if they win, and Barcelona lose their match against Girona, which begins directly after Madrid's ends.

"He's fine and he will play tomorrow after a long time out," confirmed Ancelotti, who added that Eder Militao would get his second start after he tore a cruciate ligament in August.

"He can perform, he's fit, he's looking forward to it and we are delighted he's back," added the coach, who added that Lunin would play Wednesday's Champions League semifinal return leg at home to Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti was asked about Jude Bellingham, who has been disappointing in recent games, but he explained the England international's performances by saying he "has had an intestinal virus, which hasn't allowed him to be 100 percent fit. He will do very well now," he commented.

Ancelotti also said that young Turkish midfielder Arda Guler would also start against Cadiz after his goal away to Real Sociedad last weekend.

