La Liga: Barca go top after beating Real Sociedad 2-1

Madrid, Sep 29 FC Barcelona went to the top of La Liga after the seventh round of games after Lamine Yamal came off the bench to set up the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph at home to Real Sociedad.

Barca coach Hansi Flick handed a first start to 17-year-old Dro in attacking midfield, while Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres were on the subs' bench.

Barca controlled nearly all of the ball, but were undone by Ander Barrenetxea, who set up Alvaro Odriozola for a simple finish, reports Xinhua.

Jules Kounde made it 1-1 just before halftime with a powerful header from Marcus Rashford's corner but the game was in the balance before Yamal was brought on as a 58th minute substitute.

His first action was to cross for Robert Lewandowski to head in what turned out to be the winning goal, just a minute later.

Takefusa Kubo hit the post for Real Sociedad and Lewandowski did the same for Barca in the closing minutes while Yamal also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid won Saturday's Madrid derby 5-2 at home to Real Madrid to end Real's perfect start to the season and to keep its own title hopes alive.

In a topsy-turvy first half Robin Le Normand headed Atletico ahead, only for Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler to put Real ahead, before Alexander Sorloth's powerful header made it 2-2 at the break.

The second half belonged to Atletico, with Arda Guler's high foot on Nico Gonzalez gifting the home side a penalty that Julian Alvarez slotted away, before the Argentinean scored a wonderful free kick to make it 4-2.

Real Madrid had no answer and Antoine Griezmann rounded off a fine win with Atletico's fifth goal in injury time.

Villarreal is third after Alberto Moleiro scored the only goal of an entertaining match as Villarreal won 1-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic was slightly on top in a first half where both sides missed chances, but Villarreal was stronger after the break, with Marcelino Garcia's substitutions making the difference.

Sevilla produced a smash and grab act to win away to Rayo Vallecano, with Akor Adams scoring a late goal in the 1-0 win after goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos saved everything a dominant Rayo threw at him, before Adams sneaked the points with his 87th minute winner.

Elche's incredible start to life back in the elite continued with a 2-1 win at home to Celta that leaves Eder Sarabia's side fourth and unbeaten this season.

Andre Silva put Elche ahead with his third goal of the season and although Borja Iglesias made it 1-1, John Donald gave Elche all three points after Rafa Mir had seen a penalty saved.

Sunday also saw Betis win 2-0 at home to Osasuna thanks to first half goals from Abde Ezzalzouli and Cucho Hernandez.

Takuma Asano scored the only goal as Mallorca claimed the first win of the season with a 1-0 win at home to Alaves, while Getafe and Levante shared the points with Ivan Romero putting Levante ahead, before Juan Iglesias equalized in the second half.

Girona and Espanyol drew 0-0 on Friday to leave Girona still winless and bottom of the table.

