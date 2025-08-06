LA Olympics chairman gifts three medals from 1984 Olympics to US President Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], August 6 : Chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Casey Wasserman, gifted US President Donald Trump three medals from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics Games as Trump signed an Executive Order creating a task force for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, which the US is co-hosting.

Trump on Tuesday formed a task force for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, which will be chaired by him and co-chaired by the Vice President of the country. He will designate an Executive Director, who will administer and execute the day-to-day operations of the Task Force, and will report to the Chair through the Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation, as per the official statement.

The Chair, the Vice Chair, or a member of the Task Force designated by the Chair will convene regular meetings of the Task Force, determine its agenda, and direct its work, consistent with this order. The Executive Director and the Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Implementation will assist in the performance of these duties. The Chair may designate any member of the Task Force to preside over meetings of the Task Force.

The Task Force will include key members of the President's Cabinet and senior White House officials, such as the Secretaries of State, Treasury, Defence, Commerce, Transportation, and Homeland Security, along with the Attorney General, FBI Director, and Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Representatives from other federal agencies may also be added as needed, the statement added.

According to the order, the Task Force will coordinate federal efforts on security, transportation, and immigration processes; facilitate interagency communication with state and local authorities; identify regulatory or legal hurdles; and support the smooth processing of visas and credentials for international athletes, coaches, officials, and media personnel.

The Task Force is scheduled to function through the conclusion of the Games, with an expiration date of December 31, 2028, unless extended by the President.

