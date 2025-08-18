Ladakh Marathon returns for 12th edition, reaches new peak with record-breaking participation

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Reaching new heights, the Ladakh Marathon will return for its 12th edition from September 11 to 14, featuring its largest field in history with over 6,600 runners from 30 countries worldwide, according to a release from Ladakh Marathon.

Recognised as the world's highest AIMS-certified (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) marathon, the event will feature six races ranging from a 5 km community run to two gruelling Ultramarathons, the 72 km Khardung La Challenge and the pinnacle of endurance racing, the 122 km Silk Route Ultra.

Spanning the rugged landscapes of Leh and beyond, participants will race alongside the Indus River, through the high-altitude passes of Khardung La and Nubra, and across some of the most striking Himalayan scenery.

The full lineup includes the Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21 km), an 11.2 km run, and the "Run Ladakh for Fun" 5 km, giving runners of all levels a chance to take part in one of the world's most challenging marathons.

The Silk Route Ultra sets off on September 11, sending runners on a 122 km course from Kyagar Village at 10,000 ft, over the Khardung La at 17,618 ft, and into Leh Market.

Nearly 300 athletes will take on the Khardung La Challenge itself on September 12, a 72 km route from Khardung Village at 13,000 ft, over the pass, and into Leh. Over 60 km of the route are charted above 13,000 ft, making this the highest ultramarathon in the world and a true test of human potential.

All participants must undergo mandatory acclimatisation, arriving in Ladakh at least seven to ten days prior to their race day to adjust to the high altitude conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chewang Motup Goba, Chairperson of High Altitude Sports Foundation, founder and organiser of the Ladakh Marathon, said, "When we started the Ladakh Marathon in 2012, we saw it as Ladakh's gift to the world. Since then, it has grown into one of India's biggest races and certainly one of the most unique anywhere. The Khardung La Challenge and the Silk Route Ultra push the limits of human endurance and conditioning, and this year's record registrations reflect a newer, fitter India, one that runs toward challenges, not away from them."

With the environment as a guiding priority, the Ladakh Marathon operates under the motto "Leave Only Footprints Behind," cutting single-use plastics since 2019 and ensuring waste is managed along every route. The shorter racesthe 5 km "Run Ladakh for Fun" on September 13, and the 11.2 km Half Marathon and Full Marathon on September 14will also follow strict sustainability protocols.

Conceived in the wake of the 2010 flash floods as a symbol of resilience, the Ladakh Marathon was formally launched in 2012 to put Ladakh on the global running map.

In just over a decade, it has grown from a local initiative into one of India's largest and most distinctive races, drawing thousands of runners each year from across the country and around the world to test themselves against its altitude, terrain, and raw Himalayan beauty.

