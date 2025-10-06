Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikkanth to headline India's challenge at Arctic Open 2025

Vantaa [Finland], October 6 : World Championship medalists Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikkanth will be leading India's challenge at the Arctic Open 2025 badminton tournament, starting in Vantaa, Finland, from Tuesday.

Paris Olympics 2024 semifinalist Lakshya Sen will be aiming to win the World Federation (BWF) Super 500 tournament.

Having reached his first final of the year last month in Hong Kong, he would be aiming to do one step better. During the China Masters though, he failed to carry that momentum as he crashed to his ninth first-round exit of the year, as per Olympics.com.

Joining Sen in the men's singles draw are five others, including Kidambi, the former world number one who showed glimpses of his best form during a semifinal appearance at the Al Ain Masters last week. He had also made it to the Malaysia Masters final in May.

Ayush Shetty, the only Indian to win a BWF World Tour title this year with the US Open in June, will also feature in action against Paris 2024 silver medallist Kunalvut Vitidsarn in his opening match.

Asian Games men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn.

Coming to the women's singles competition, youngsters Tanya Hemanth and Anmol Kharb will be leading India's charge in the absence of two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu.

The mixed doubles campaign for India will be headlined by Paris 2024 Olympian Tanisha Crasto along with Dhruv Kapila.

No Indian has ever secured a title at the Arctic Open to date.

Indian badminton squad at Arctic Open 2025

-Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian

-Women's singles: Tanya Hemanth, Anmol Kharb; qualifiers: Kavipriya Selvam

-Women's doubles: Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi

-Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Mohit Jaglan/Lakshita Jaglan.

