Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, Anant Deshmukh, Ahaana, and Dhruv extend India’s winning streak at Asian Youth Games

Manama, Oct 25 Team India’s young boxers continued their impressive run at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, adding four more victories to their tally as Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, and Anant Deshmukh registered commanding wins on Saturday, following strong performances by Ahaana and Dhruv on Friday at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Leading the charge on Saturday, Lamchemnba displayed sharp reflexes and solid control to defeat his opponent from the Philippines 4-1, marking another confident showing for India. Udham Singh followed with a flawless performance against Thailand, winning his bout with a clean 5–0 verdict, while Anant Deshmukh outclassed his opponent from Tajikistan with another unanimous 5–0 win, showcasing India’s technical depth and superior preparation.

A day earlier, Ahaana recorded a dominant victory against Amantaieva of Kyrgyzstan, forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the second round after a series of decisive punches. Dhruv, too, was impressed with his tactical discipline, overcoming Bakytbekov Alinur of Kyrgyzstan by a 4–1 margin to advance to the next stage.

With consistent performances from both the boys’ and girls’ squads, India continued to build strong momentum in the continental competition. The 23-member contingent is participating across 14 weight categories (7 boys and 7 girls) in the U17 division, after an intensive pre-Games training camp at NS NIS Patiala under national coaches Vinod Kumar and Jitender Raj Singh.

The boxing competition will continue till October 30, with India’s young pugilists determined to sustain their winning rhythm and push for podium finishes in the coming rounds.

Earlier on Friday, India’s young boxers made an impressive start at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, with Khushi Chand and Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari recording back-to-back victories in the preliminary rounds of the boxing competition at Exhibition World Bahrain – Hall 9.

Continuing India’s fine momentum from the opening day, Khushi Chand produced a composed and clinical performance in the Girls’ 46kg category, defeating Reem Al-Ramahi of Jordan by a unanimous 5–0 decision. Displaying sharp movement and tactical discipline, Khushi controlled all three rounds to secure a well-deserved win and advance to the next stage.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Devendra Choudhary opened India’s campaign with a commanding performance in the Boys’ 75kg pre-quarterfinal bout, outclassing his opponent to move into the next round. His composed approach and superior ring strategy ensured India’s first win of the tournament.

