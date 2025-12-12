Langer, LSG will target Australian players in IPL auction, opines Saba Karim

New Delhi, Dec 12 Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer is expected to focus on acquiring Australian talent at the upcoming IPL auction, according to former India selector Saba Karim.

LSG will enter the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16, with a purse of Rs 22.95 crore and have to fill six slots, four of which are for overseas players. "I think Justin Langer and LSG will target the Australian players in the auction. They need to be strong at the auction and target players like Cameron Green and Aaron Hardie.”

“Both are handy all-rounders who can bat and bowl. Australians have a winning mentality, which LSG wants. In their bowling attack, they brought in Mohammed Shami. I think their bowling coach, Bharat Arun, believes Shami can still deliver.

“They needed someone to lead the attack, since the other fast bowlers, like Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, are Indian. Bharat Arun feels Shami can guide these young bowlers,” said Karim on JioStar.

Before auctions, LSG were fairly active in acquiring pacers Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar via trades. Langer talked about the happiness in acquiring a veteran fast bowler like Shami, who he feels is one of the happiest persons in the cricketing world.

"Mohammed Shami is a real competitor and a warrior. There has been a lot of talk about him. As a past coach against him, you knew the team was always in the fight if Shami was playing. The biggest worry for a coach is keeping him fit. I would rather have more fast bowlers than less.

"When you talk about heartbreaks, there is no better person. He is probably one of the best team players and the best people I have met in cricket. His energy is unbelievable. I expected him to be picked in the next auction because he offers so much. Luckily, we got him in a trade deal, so I am really happy and look forward to working with him.

Anil Kumble, who previously served as Punjab Kings' head coach, feels the side could look to acquire more Indian fast bowling options and an overseas keeper-batter in the upcoming auction. "Punjab Kings have all bases covered. They were the finalists last season, so that confidence has led them to keep most of their players.

"Their Indian players did exceptionally well last season, and they will hope that continues. Fast bowlers are always good to have as backup, so that is one area they could look at. They would have also identified a few talented uncapped Indians to consider. They will want to fill an overseas slot, as they have released three overseas players. They could look for a wicketkeeper-batter to fill Josh Inglis' position," said Kumble.

