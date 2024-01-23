Lautaro's late winner helps Inter clinch third consecutive Supercoppa

Riyadh, Jan 23 Lautaro Martinez scored in stoppage time as Inter Milan beat 10-men Napoli 1-0 to claim their third consecutive Supercoppa.

In the first edition of the competition adopting a four-team format, Inter crushed Lazio 3-0 in the semifinal while Napoli also eliminated Fiorentina by a three-goal margin.

The Nerazzurri dominated Monday's game by stringing together a run of play. Lautaro had found the net in the 38th minute but it was ruled out due to Marcus Thuram's offside position in the buildup, reports Xinhua.

Napoli were one player down on the hour mark when Giovanni Simeone was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Inter kept their pressure, and it paid off in the 91st minute when Benjamin Pavard rolled the ball across the face of the goal for Lautaro to fire home.

"I want to congratulate my lads, who played a semifinal three days ago. This was new for everyone and our performance suffered a bit, but our concentration levels were excellent and we defended really well," said Inter's coach Simone Inzaghi after his side won their eighth Supercoppa.

"We could have taken a first-half lead through [Federico] Dimarco and scored earlier in the second half, but we were up against a great team.

"Great credit should also go to our fans, who had a long journey, and we wanted to celebrate in front of them to share this victory with them," he added.

