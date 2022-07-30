Lifter Gururaja Poojary wins bronze, after Sanket Sargar's silver

Gururaja Poojary gave India their second medal of the CWG 2022, winning bronze medal in men's 61kg weightlifting. It was Gururaja's second CWG medal after winning a silver in the 2018 edition in the 56kg category. Earlier, Weightlifter Sanket Sagar opens India's medal count with a silver medal in the 55kg category.

Swimmer Srihari Nataraj's 100m backstroke final will close the second day of action for India, but there's plenty more to look forward to before that, including Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in the weightlifting hall, Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain in the boxing ring, women's hockey, badminton and table tennis.