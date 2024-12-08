'Little bit of misunderstanding, we move on': Head and Siraj clear the air after heated exchange in Adelaide

Adelaide, Dec 8 Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj have cleared the air after a heated on-pitch interaction that took place when the latter gave a fiery send-off to the left-hander after dismissing him for scintillating 140 runs on Day -2 of the second Test match on Saturday.

On the fourth ball of the 82nd over, Siraj castled Head with a terrific in swinging yorker, and gave him a fiery send-off and aggressively gestured to walk back towards the direction of stands. To this, Head replied back to the pacer, before walking off to a standing ovation from his home crowd.

After that, the Adelaide crowd made constant boos whenever Siraj was fielding in the deep or came on to bowl, to express their displeasure over how he behaved with Head.

But, the duo was seen having a friendly chat when Siraj came to bat during the second innings of the Test on Sunday, seemingly clearing the issue.

"Sweet with it. He came out and just said (it was) a little bit of misunderstanding … I think we'll move on. We've had a great week, so let's not let it ruin it. It was fine. He said, 'Why'd you swear?' I sort of said, 'Look, I didn't at first … (but) I definitely swore at you the second time round'," Head revealed in the post-match presentation as quoted by ABC News.

"I probably could have laughed it off and walked off and enjoyed myself. He just said it was a misunderstanding as well, and there was no issues for me. We move on. I'm sweet. It is what it is," he added.

Following Australia's 10-wicket win in the Test, the duo also shared a hug.

After day two’s play ended, while speaking about the altercation, Head had said, "Not as heated as I like it to be. I just jokingly said 'Well bowled' and then he pointed me to the shades and I had my reaction as well."

But, speaking to former India spinner Harbhajan Singh ahead of day three’s play for broadcasters Star Sports on Sunday, Siraj presented his side of the story and said, "When I got him bowled, I only celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV too. I only celebrated at the start, I didn’t say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right, it’s a lie that he only said 'well bowled' to me."

