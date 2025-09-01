Liverpool agree to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak for record 125 mn pound deal: Report

New Delhi, Sep 1 Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer for striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, says a report.

Isak was determined to leave the club, but with three years remaining on his contract, Newcastle rejected a bid in the region of 110 million pound from Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports report, Liverpool have now agreed to pay a British-record transfer fee of 125 million pound for the striker, who is set to sign a six-year deal with Liverpool and begin his medical on Monday morning.

Earlier this summer, Isak was left out of the Newcastle squad for their pre-season tour of Asia with what the club described as a minor thigh injury. He then trained alone at his former club Real Sociedad before Liverpool's initial bid for him was knocked back by the Magpies.

Isak played a huge role in Newcastle’s solid season, with 27 goals across 42 games in all competitions and secured UCL football for next season, while also ending the team’s trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup.

Amid continued speculation about his future, Isak released a statement on social media in which he said promises had been "broken" by Newcastle and that their "relationship can't continue".

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself," Isak had posted on social media.

Newcastle's response was swift and the club issued a statement within hours of Isak's social media post, making it clear that he would not be sold unless it is "in the best interests" of the club.

"We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views," the statement read.

