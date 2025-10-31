Liverpool’s Isak, Alisson to miss match against Aston Villa

Liverpool, Oct 31 Struggling Liverpool will be without striker Alexander Isak and goalkeeper Alisson for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool are eager to end a dismal stretch of six defeats in their last seven matches across competitions. However, manager Arne Slot is dealing with selection concerns, with Isak and Alisson still sidelined. Slot confirmed on Friday that he was “99.9% sure” both would miss the game.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could return after taking part in Thursday’s training - a rare positive for Slot’s reigning champions, who have slipped to seventh place, seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and are staring at a challenging run of fixtures.

"In the end phase of the injury, things can slow down a bit or things can go faster but Ryan trained with us yesterday and he will train with us today and then we will make the call whether he is able to start," Slot said.

Aston Villa head into the clash in fine form, having won their last four league games. They sit just below Slot’s Liverpool in the table but are level on points with the struggling champions.

Liverpool’s challenging schedule continues with a Champions League showdown against La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Wednesday, followed by a Premier League trip to fifth-placed Manchester City on November 9.

The Merseyside club’s shaky start - capped by a dismal 3-0 League Cup exit to Crystal Palace in midweek - comes despite a massive 446 million pound outlay on new signings during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Slot is convinced with his squad and blamed it on luck.

"We miss nothing," he said. "I am completely happy with the team and with all the quality that we have and I am also completely convinced by the strategy and the policy that we have, but not all of them have had a proper pre-season or have been injured.

"When three or four are injured you go back to 16 players," Slot added. "You have to keep them fit as we did last season... A few others have missed out on pre-season or had injuries during pre-season.

"It has been more difficult than last season to keep them all available. Maybe last season we were more lucky and now we are more unlucky. But, no excuses for our results before people say this."

