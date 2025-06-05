'Long 3 setter that I should have won', says Sindhu after bowing out of Indonesia Open

New Delhi, June 5 India's ace women's singles shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 10-21, 18-21 in the Round of 16 match to suffer an early exit from the Indonesia Open on Thursday.

Taking on the world No. 8, Sindhu began on a high and recovered from a 10-16 deficit to claim the opening game. In the next game, the Indian shuttler had a horrific run as she lost it completely to go down 10-21.

With the match equally poised and going to the decider, Chochuwong kept her calm and composure to hold the upper hand over Sindhu in the match that lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

After the match, the 29-year-old Indian ace said that she battled hard but should have won the clash. The two-time Olympic medallist also thanked the Indonesian crowd for their support during the tournament.

"Fought hard. These are the ones that sting. Long 3 setter that I should have won. But the work’s been solid, and I’m feeling so much better," Sindhu wrote on X.

"Terima kasih, Indonesia. Istora Senayan and the Indonesian crowd stunning as usual," she added.

Earlier, Sindhu edged past her long-time rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a thrilling one-hour and 19-minute women’s singles match, winning 22-20, 21-23, 21-15.

After the match, Sindhu remembered her past meetings with Okuhara in 14 years and the bond they shared off the court. "14 years. 20 matches. From my longest to the shortest World Championship finals — always with her. We’ve shared wins, losses, and a rivalry only we understand. Keep fighting, Nozomi. The court’s never quite the same without you," she wrote on X.

The women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were defeated 13-21, 22-24 by Japan’s Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto in the round of 16.

