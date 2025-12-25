Long way to go, but I’m very excited, says Rani Rampal on embracing coaching role at HIL

New Delhi, Dec 25 After an illustrious playing career, former India women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal has stepped into a new role, this time from the sidelines. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rani opened up about her transition from player to coach, the challenges of managing diverse personalities, her vision for Soorma Hockey Club at the Hockey India League (HIL) 2026, and what it’s like working alongside long-time teammate Savita Punia in a mentor’s role.

For Rani, retirement from playing hasn’t meant stepping away from hockey; it has meant starting all over again. “This is just the beginning of a new journey,” she says. “When one journey ends, another begins. My journey as a player has finished, and a new one as a coach has started. There’s a long way to go, but I’m very excited.”

Rani compares her current phase to her early days as a player, full of learning, curiosity, and growth. Her biggest motivation is giving back to the sport by guiding the next generation. “I want to learn everything from scratch in this role so that I can help youngsters and the new generation of players.”

One of the toughest adjustments, Rani admits, has been shifting her mindset from that of a player to a coach. “The mindset of a player and a coach is very different,” she explains. “After playing for so many years, it’s not easy to suddenly think differently. In the beginning, you still think like a player.”

As a coach, patience has become key. “You have to remember that some players are fast learners and some are slow learners. As a coach, you need much more patience.”

According to Rani, coaching goes beyond tactics and techniques. “You can always teach technical and tactical aspects, but managing players, keeping everyone on the same page, and sharing one vision, that’s what really matters.”

Having experienced both roles, Rani is clear that dealing with players is far from easy. “Players come from different parts of the world, different cultures, and everyone has a different mindset,” she says. “But this is our job—to show them a common vision. Why are we here? What is our purpose?”

Once players understand their roles and responsibilities, she believes things fall into place. Still, mistakes are inevitable. “We are all human, and mistakes are part of the journey. What’s important is learning from them. Making mistakes is not a crime. But learning from them and not repeating the same mistake, that’s a form of self-respect.”

Talking about Soorma Hockey Club, Rani is confident about the team’s potential heading into the new season.

“We have a powerful and balanced squad,” she says. “Last season we won the silver medal and performed consistently well throughout the tournament, even though we couldn’t finish the final the way we wanted.”

This season, the team boasts a mix of top overseas players, experienced Indian players, and exciting young talent. But individual brilliance isn’t the focus.

“We don’t want to showcase individual talent. We want to play as a team,” Rani emphasises. “If we use our talent collectively, we can beat any team, defensively and offensively.”

While she keeps details close to her chest ahead of the tournament, she makes one thing clear: “The squad is very strong, and I’m really looking forward to the season.”

Rani is particularly excited about the young talent coming through the ranks at Soorma Hockey Club.

“Players like Sonam, Hina Bano, Nidhi, Binima Dhan, and Baljeet Kaur, all U21 players, have a lot of potential,” she says. “I’m sure they’ll showcase their talent in the HIL.”

Rani’s equation with Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia has evolved over the years, from teammates on the field to a coach-mentor dynamic off it.

"We’ve played together for more than a decade. Now she’s still playing, and I’m in a mentor’s role," she says.

Given Savita’s experience, Rani is clear about her boundaries. “You can’t really coach her technically anymore; she knows exactly what she needs to do on the field. My role is more off the field, checking how her body and mind are feeling. If she ever needs specific training or a different warm-up, I’m always there.”

Rani’s admiration for Savita is unmistakable. “She’s one of the top goalkeepers in the world. I’m always proud that we had a goalkeeper like her who helped us win so many tournaments, especially in shootouts.”

From guiding young players to managing elite athletes, Rani is embracing the challenges of coaching with the same passion that defined her playing career. “This is just the start,” she says.

