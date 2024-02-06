Looking to finish at top of table: Puneri Paltan head coach BC Ramesh

New Delhi [India], February 6 : The Puneri Paltan became the second team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs after registering a 30-30 tie with Dabang Delhi KC in New Delhi on Monday.

When asked about qualifying for the playoffs, Puneri Paltan's Head Coach BC Ramesh said, "We will certainly finish first or second in the league stage. I have no doubt about that. We'll look to perform well in our upcoming games and finish at the top of the table."

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh made another crucial contribution to Puneri Paltan with 4 points against Delhi. Speaking about his impact on the side, Puneri Paltan's Captain Aslam Inamdar said, "Shadloui is an important player for us. We speak a lot about our defensive and raiding strategies. He's supporting all the players well in the team."

Speaking about their next match, Aslam said, "We'll look to back our strengths when we take on Bengaluru Bulls. We'll correct the mistakes we made against Dabang Delhi K.C. ahead of our next game. The Bengaluru side is a good one and the best team will certainly win the match."

When asked about his team's strategies specifically for Bengaluru Bulls' defender Surjeet Singh, Aslam said, "Surjeet is a very experienced player. He's been playing for many seasons. We'll definitely make a strategy to take on him. Our players will have to think properly before making a move against Surjeet."

The Puneri Paltan will take on the Bengaluru Bulls in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 match

Game 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas 8 pm

Venue: New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor