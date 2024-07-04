'Love u all my Team India', SRK lauds WC heroes as celebrations continue in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 4 Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday lauded Team India as the Men in Blue were felicitated at a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium here on their return from the West Indies after winning the T20 World Cup last Saturday.

Taking to X, the actor shared his best wishes for the World Cup-winning squad led by Rohit Sharma.

The actor said that looking at the boys bringing home the trophy filled his heart with pride, as he advised the 'invincible' team to dance away all night.

Rohit Sharma & Co. landed in India on Thursday morning. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, they reached Mumbai where they were felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium following a roadshow on Marine Drive.

Shah Rukh wrote on X, “Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride… As Indians this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI , @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar."

India ended their ICC trophy drought of 11 years last Saturday after they won the T20 World Cup in Barbados by defeating South Africa by 7 runs in the final. The had last won the ICC Champions Trophy held in England in 2013 under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni.

