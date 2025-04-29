LSG owner shares throwback picture of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for RPS in IPL 2017

New Delhi, April 29 After Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made history by becoming the youngest ever to score a century in both IPL and T20 cricket, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka shared a heartwarming throwback photo of the 6-year-old Vaibhav cheering for his then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017.

The teenager scripted history against Gujarat Titans with a 35-ball century - the fastest by an Indian player and the second-fastest ever in IPL. It was Suryavanshi's only third IPL match. At 14 years and 32 days old, he scored a sensational 101 off just 38 balls to become the youngest player to score a century in the IPL and T20 cricket as a whole.

His ton, which took just 35 balls, was just five balls slower than Chris Gayle’s historic innings from 2013.

After the youngster's scintillating show, the LSG owner took to social media and shared a photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav from 2017, where he was cheering Goenka's then-franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (now defunct).

"Last night I watched in awe… this morning I came across this photo of 6-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi cheering for my then team, Rising Pune Supergiant, in 2017. Thanks, Vaibhav. Lots of good wishes and support," Goenka wrote in a caption.

Suryavanshi's 35-ball ton propelled RR to a massive eight-wicket victory against GT as the home team became the fastest team to chase down a score of 200 plus as they completed the 210-run target in 15.5 overs.

After the match, Goenka lauded the teenager's performance. "Salute to the spirit, the confidence, the talent... the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi... wow! A fabulous century off 35 balls...," he posted on X.

