‘Madrid Derby is always special’, says Ancelotti ahead of high-stakes clash vs Atletico

Madrid, Feb 7 La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be hosting their neighbours Atletico Madrid for the second Madrid Derby this season. With only one point separating the two sides on the points table, head coach Carlos Ancelotti expects nothing less than a ‘special match’ on Sunday (IST).

“It's a very important match for two teams fighting to win the league. The (Madrid) derby is a special match, as always. Atlético are strong and it'll be an even match. There is nothing new in the run-up to the game. The opposition have all the quality they need to fight for this competition, just like us," said Ancelotti in a press conference.

Madrid will be high on confidence heading into the game having secured a 90+3 minute victory over Leganes in the quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey. Atletico on the other hand brushed past Getafe with a 5-0 victory.

Kylian Mbappe will be facing his first Madrid derby against Atlético Madrid this Saturday. The French striker, who has 22 goals to his name this season, gave his thoughts on the coming game’

“It's going to be a great match and it's very important. This is the first time I'm going to play in this match. I'm looking forward to playing and helping the team, and I hope we can win.”

“I always aim to play to win. I'm sure it's going to be a very important match for us and for all Madridistas. The objective is always the same, to win. Even more so when we're playing against Atletico with the situation we are in in the league, they're close to us. We have to win and we'll do everything to do so,” said Mbappe to RM Play Sessions.

Ancelotti also praised the French striker ahead of the game. “He has arrived in good form and humbly. He's never requested where to play, when to take a penalty or a free-kick. He needed time to adapt to the team and to his characteristics. However, the data is there because he's scored 22 goals. He's doing very well, as everybody expected he would,” he added.

