Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025: The return of a champion

Stavanger [Norway], November 11 : Norway Chess is proud to announce the return of its most iconic competitor, Magnus Carlsen, to the 2025 tournament. From the event's inception in 2013, Carlsen has been a constant, embodying the pinnacle of chess excellence. In 2025, the five-time World Champion aims to reclaim the Norway Chess title for an unprecedented seventh time.

Magnus Carlsen, the reigning World No. 1 since 2011 with a live rating of 2831 (November), continues to define greatness in chess. His storied career includes Five-time World Classical Chess Champion, Reigning Five-time World Rapid Champion, Reigning Seven-time World Blitz Champion, 2023 Chess World Cup Champion and Six-time Norway Chess Champion.

When asked to describe himself in one word, Carlsen chose "hunger," explaining, "because I'm competitive by nature." This drive has propelled him to new heights throughout his career, and it remains a defining trait as he prepares for Norway Chess 2025.

"Magnus Carlsen has been part of Norway Chess since the very beginning in 2013, shaping its legacy as one of the world's strongest chess tournaments. We're thrilled he will be playing for us in 2025 as well, his constant pursuit of excellence and legacy as one of the game's greatest champions make every match he plays a must-watch event," said Kjell Madland, Norway Chess Founder, Chairman and Tournament Director.

Norway Chess 2025 promises intense competition as Carlsen joins the elite field of 12 players - six men and six women - in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, 2025. With its signature Armageddon tiebreaks ensuring decisive outcomes for every match, the tournament is set to deliver drama, excitement, and moments of brilliance that fans will never forget.

