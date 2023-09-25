Maha CM pats Indian 10m Air Rifle team for shooting gold in Asiad

Mumbai, Sep 25 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday hailed the commendable performance by the Indian shooting team which bagged the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

India struck its first gold at the 19th Asian Games on Monday morning with Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shooting their way to glory with a world record score in the Men's 10m Air Rifle team event.

Rudrankksh happens to be from Thane, the CM’s home town.

Shinde said the team even broke the previous world record and registered a consistently splendid performance in the discipline from the start.

“India has always maintained its supremacy at the Asian Games, and with the Indian shooters bagging the gold in the 10m Air Rifle team event, the marksmen, their trainers and their family members deserve all the praise and congratulations,” Shinde said in a message.

--IANS

qn/arm

