Maharaja Trophy: Shivamogga Lions shock Mysore Warriors with three-wicket win

Mysore, Aug 24 Shivamogga Lions secured a stunning three-wicket win over Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium today. Mysore Warriors set a target of 181 runs, courtesy of a half-century by Karthik SU.

Shivamogga Lions had a mountain to climb with 30 runs needed in the last over but Avinash D stepped up to score the winning runs and seal their first win of the season.

Prasidh Krishna picked up Tushar Singh (2 off 3) in the very first over of the second innings. Kumar LR further dented the Lions’ hopes of a first win of the season with Nihal Ullal’s (4 off 4) wicket in the next over. Dhruv P (2 off 3) was the next to fall, run out by Kumar LR (impact player) in the 3rd over, making the situation bleak for the Lions. Aneeshwar Gautam (49 off 35) then emerged as a ray of hope with four boundaries and one six, along with Rohit Kumar (46 off 33) (impact player) who boosted the Lions to 55 runs with a four and a six at the end of the powerplay.

The fall of wickets was averted by this partnership but the Mysore Warriors’ field wasn’t the easiest to bypass, containing the Lions to 79 runs after 10 overs. Aneeshwar looked to step on the pedal with another boundary and a six but was castled by Venkatesh M soon after, bringing an end to the 79-run stand after 51 balls. Rohit attempted to shoulder the responsibility however, Venkatesh M struck again while the target moved farther away.

Anirudha Joshi (0 off 1) replaced him, but Venkatesh M sent him back as well. The Lions were left in the trenches, needing 47 runs in the last four overs.

Under immense pressure, Hardik Raj (21 off 14) was the next to depart, caught off Prasidh M Krishna. The Lions needed 30 runs in the last two overs but Prasidh Krishna cornered them further with a tight six-run over. Avinash D (45* off 21) proceeded to turn the game on its head with two fours and one six. With the Lions hopeful of a win, needing six runs in the last ball, Avinash hit it out of the park and secured their first win of the season against all odds.

Mysore Warriors began the first innings on the front foot with Karthik SU (53 off 34) catching fire and notching up quick boundaries while Venkatesh M (3 off 9) was content rotating the strike with singles before departing in the 6th over, caught off Dhruv Prabhakar. Karthik, however, showed no signs of slowing down, leading the Warriors to 47 runs at the end of powerplay with three fours and three sixes.

The Lions failed to come up with a plan to contain Karthik as he brought up his half ton in 33 balls. However, Anand Doddamani struck in the 10th over, dismissing Sharath Srinivas (8 off 13), and Hardik Raj got the breakthrough in the next over, sending Karthik back after five fours and three sixes. The Warriors were in a pinch as wickets continued to fall with skipper Manish Pandey (7 off 5) dismissed by Dhruv Prabhakar. Yashowardhan Parantap (12 off 11) and Lankesh K S (24 off 20) attempted to rebuild, helping the Warriors to 110 runs after 15 overs.

Although, they were both removed by Darshan M B in the next over. Harshil Dharmani (37* off 16) stepped up with three fours and two sixes. Sagar Gowtham (30* off 11) also contributed in the final overs with one four and three sixes, building a 64-run partnership in just 26 balls and propelling the Warriors’ total to 180 in 20 overs.

