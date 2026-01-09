Mahboob Khan to lead Afghanistan's 15-man squad for U19 World Cup

Kabul, Jan 9 Afghanistan have announced their 15-member squad for the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 with Mahboob Khan leading the side that boasts a host of talented players.

Afghanistan had secured their spot in the marquee tournament by clinching the Asia Qualifier last year, during which they enjoyed an unbeaten run. They would squeeze past Nepal on net run rate to confirm their qualification.

Later last year, Afghanistan got the better of Nepal at the U19 Asia Cup, with Uzairullah Niazai coming to the fore with a vital knock of 61, ICC reports.

Niazai had also enjoyed a prolific run on the tour of Bangladesh, making 275 runs across four innings.

Afghanistan also have the firepower in the bowling department, with Nooristani Ormazi one to watch out for among the pacers.

Meanwhile, Ziatullah Shaheen, Hafieezullah Zadran, and Wahidullah Zadran make up for a versatile spin bowling attack.

Afghanistan are slotted in Group D alongside South Africa, Tanzania, and the West Indies.

The 16th edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15, with the final scheduled for February 6.

Afghanistan will kickstart their campaign against South Africa on January 16 in Windhoek.

Australia are the defending champions, having won the 2024 edition with a victory over India in the final and have won the title four times, just behind India, who have lifted the trophy on five occasions.

A total of 24 matches will be played across the group stage. The tournament will kick off with the match between India and the United States on January 15 at Bulawayo.

Afghanistan squad: Mahboob Khan (c), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Hafieez Zadran

Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, Izat Noor

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor