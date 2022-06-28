Malaysia Open 2022: HS Prannoy makes winning start, defeats Liew Daren in R1

India's HS Prannoy started off his Malaysia Open 2022 campaign with a win over the Malaysian Liew Daren in the first round of the Men's singles category here in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Playing in court 1, the Indian won his match by margin of 21-14, 17-21, 21-18. Prannoy got off a good start, winning the first game. His Malaysian counterpart bounced back to win the second game, but Prannoy won the closely contested last game by 21-18 to seal the match.

In the Men's doubles first-round game on court 1, the India duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a winning start to their campaign by defeating the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the men's doubles category.

Rankireddy and Shetty won the game by a margin of 21-18, 21-11. They were dominant in the match, winning it within two straight games.

In court 2, Indian B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the competition in the first round itself, losing to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's singles category.

Ginting won the match by a margin of 21-15, 19-21, 21-9. Praneeth got off a bad start, losing the first game. He then bounced back to win the second game. Ginting won the last one easily by 21-9, sealing the match for himself.

In court 3, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Siki crashed out of the tournament in the first round, losing to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the women's doubles category.

Ponnappa and Siki lost the match by a margin of 21-15, 21-11. The outing was a disappointing one for them as they lost the match by losing in two straight games.

Later, India's Sameer Verma was also eliminated from the competition after a defeat to Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the first round of men's singles category.

Playing in court 3, Verma lost the match by margin of 21-14, 13-21, 21-7. He got off a bad start, losing the first game, then later bounced back to win the second game. Christie won the final game by a huge margin of 21-7, sealing the match for himself.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in action.

( With inputs from ANI )

