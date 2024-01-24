Manav, Ayhika kickstart WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 with wins, Sharath loses

Mapusa (Goa) [India], January 24 : Indian paddlers Manav Thakkar and Ayhika Mukherjee began their campaign at the WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 with comfortable victories on Tuesday at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa.

Manav overcame the challenge of Anshuman Agarwal 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-4) in straight games to move into Men's Singles - Qualifying Round 3 where he will face Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw.

In the women's singles category, Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Sayali Wani by 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 12-10) in Qualifying Round 2, while Poymantee Baisya beat Pritha Priya Vartikar 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-7) in Qualifying Round 1.

Meanwhile, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sanil Shetty faced defeats in the Men's Singles - Qualifying Round 2 to exit the tournament. Sharath Kamal went down 2-3 (11-6, 12-10, 4-11, 15-17, 3-11) against South Korea's Kang Dongsoo, whereas Algeria's Mehdi Bouloussa beat Sanil Shetty 3-2 (14-12, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11, 11-6).

In the mixed doubles category, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale defeated the Singaporean pair of Quek Izaac and Zhou Jingyi 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-6) in straight games, while Sreeja Akula and Snehit Suravajjula beat Pang Koen and Wong Ru of Singapore 3-1 (11-9, 13-11, 7-11, 11-8) to reach the Qualifying Round 2.

