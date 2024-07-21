Mandeep used to skip meals after school to go for hockey practice, reveals forward's sister

New Delhi, July 21 Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Indian hockey forward Mandeep Singh's sister Bhupinderjeet Kaur revealed that during his childhood days, the star player used to skip meals after school to join the hockey practice.

Mandeep, a dynamic forward known for his quintessential skills and key contributions to India's victories, including the Junior World Cup title in 2016, Asia Cup gold in 2017, Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2018 and 2023, Commonwealth Games silver in 2022 in Birmingham, Asian Games gold in 2023, and the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Kaur, affectionately called Pinder by her family, shares emotional and joyful moments from their family life, particularly focusing on Mandeep’s unwavering dedication to hockey. She recalls Mandeep’s early days, painting a vivid picture of his childhood passion for hockey. "He was so crazy about playing hockey that he would come home from school, skip meals, and head straight to practice," she said on the Hockey Te Charcha: Familia podcast series.

As Mandeep grew older, his commitment only deepened. "Even now, whenever I talk to him during a break, he says he has fun at home but starts missing the camp after 15 days," Kaur shared, highlighting his dedication to the sport.

Despite his professional commitments, Mandeep remains deeply connected to his roots and family. Kaur describes his simplicity and humility, noting how he feels shy being treated as a celebrity. "He prefers to be seen as a simple boy rather than a star," she said, reflecting his grounded nature.

Also, Kaur fondly recalls the celebrations at home when the Indian team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. "We were all watching it on TV. Lalli (Mandeep) looked up with tears in his eyes, having a silent moment to himself. At home, everyone was praying, fingers crossed, hoping for victory. When we finally won, it felt like we had achieved something monumental. The atmosphere at home was electric with joy and pride," she said.

As Mandeep's sister, also sister to many of his teammates, Kaur’s anecdotes highlight the strong bond and mutual respect among the players. Her stories of sending Rakhi to multiple players and their affectionate reciprocation underscore the familial ties within the team.

"Harmanpreet asked where his Rakhi was, and from then on, I started sending it to all of them. They call me their sister, and I feel the same way," Kaur says, sharing a heartwarming aspect of their relationship.

Kaur also shares funny moments and Mandeep's love for food,

"He loves biryani the most. Whenever my mother-in-law visits, she makes it for him, and he enjoys it so much. He’s also very fond of bhindi sabzi and karela," she said with a laugh.

Looking forward to the Paris Olympics 2024, Kaur expresses confidence in the team's abilities and their quest for gold. "The team has become so perfect in Indian hockey that they will win and bring the gold," she asserts, echoing the sentiments of millions of Indian hockey fans.

