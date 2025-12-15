Manesar to host U.S Kids Golf Indian Championship 2025 from Dec 17-19

New Delhi, Dec 15 Aiming to boost junior golf nationwide, the U.S. Kids Golf Indian Championship 2025 will be held from December 17 to 19 at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Manesar. This event marks the fifth edition of the esteemed championship.

The three-day tournament is a World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS) recognised event, underlining its growing international stature and competitive credibility on the global junior golf calendar.

Approximately 100 young golfers, both boys and girls, are expected to participate, representing India and several countries from across Asia. Competitions will be held across multiple age categories, ranging from Under-7 to Under-18 years.

Nations participating under the U.S. Kids Golf Asia umbrella include Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and India, highlighting the tournament’s expanding international reach.

The championship will be hosted at the Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar—South Asia’s first signature Jack Nicklaus–designed golf course. Known for its championship-level design and world-class facilities, the venue offers a challenging yet ideal setting for elite junior competition.

U.S. Kids Golf has long been regarded as a pathway for emerging talent, with several of its alumni going on to achieve success at the highest levels of professional golf. Notable men’s players who have competed in U.S. Kids Golf events include Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia, and Aaron Rai. Distinguished women’s players from the program include Lexi Thompson, Cheyenne Woods, Aditi Ashok, Brittany Altomare, and Alison Corpuz.

Positioned as more than just a tournament, the U.S. Kids Golf Indian Championship continues to serve as a global platform for nurturing young talent. The event provides aspiring golfers with valuable international exposure and ranking opportunities, reinforcing its role in shaping the next generation of stars in world golf.

