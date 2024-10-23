Mansukh Mandaviya chairs stakeholders consultation meeting with athletes and coaches on Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired a stakeholders' consultation meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 in New Delhi.

This meeting is part of a series aimed at gathering input from various stakeholders to shape a robust governance framework for sports in India.

In his address, Mandaviya highlighted that the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 seeks to establish a comprehensive framework to promote the development and welfare of sportspersons, ensure ethical governance, and provide effective dispute resolution mechanisms.

"The Bill has been drafted with a holistic approach, taking into account the diverse needs of athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a release from PIB.

Mandaviya invited participants to share their insights and suggestions, stating, "You have been called here for your valuable input to make this Bill more effective so that athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders can truly benefit."

He also acknowledged the crucial role of coaches in nurturing sports talent, noting, "It is clear to me that the more we empower our coaches, the better they will be at producing outstanding athletes for the nation."

The Union Minister stressed the potential of India's youth and the importance of directing their talent in the right way. "There is no shortage of youth, talent, or brainpower in our country. Our aim is to guide them with good governance," he remarked.

During the meeting, athletes and coaches appreciated the opportunity to contribute to the Draft Bill, sharing their suggestions and noting that this initiative is a positive step toward inclusive, athlete-centric governance in Indian sports.

The event saw participation from a diverse group of athletes, including Arjuna Awardees, Khel Ratna Awardees, Olympians, Paralympians, and Dronacharya award-winning coaches. Approximately 40 sportspersons and coaches attended the meeting in person, while around 120 joined virtually.

Prominent former and current sportspersons and coaches, such as Ronjon Sodhi, Mansher Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Gurbax Singh, Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand, Bhawani Devi, Nikhat Zareen, Ankur Dhama, Maha Singh Rao, and Dr. Satya Pal Singh, among others, shared their views and suggestions on the Draft Bill.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has placed the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 in the public domain, inviting comments and suggestions from the general public and stakeholders as part of the pre-legislative consultation process.

