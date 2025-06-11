Manu Bhaker finishes sixth in 25m pistol at ISSF World Cup in Munich

Munich [Germany], June 11 : Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker secured a sixth-place finish in the women's 25m pistol event at the 2025 ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, according to Olympics.com.

Bhaker scored 20 in the medal round before being eliminated in the second stage of the final. She narrowly missed advancing to the next round, finishing just one point behind reigning Olympic champion Yang Ji-in of South Korea, who went on to claim the bronze medal.

China's Sun Yujie clinched the gold with an impressive score of 38, while South Korea's Oh Ye-jin, who previously won gold with a record-breaking performance in the 10m air pistol at the Paris 2024 Olympics secured silver with 36.

Earlier in the day, Bhaker qualified for the final by placing fifth in the qualification round with a total score of 588. After a 290 in the precision stage, she bounced back with a strong 298 in the rapid-fire stage, dropping just two points to stay in the race.

Other Indian contenders in the women's 25m pistol event fell short of reaching the final. Esha Singh narrowly missed qualification, finishing 11th with a score of 585.

In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, Olympian Chain Singh ended in seventh place in the final with a score of 407.0. Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg won gold with 464.1 points. Competing as a neutral athlete, Ilia Marsov took silver with 462.0, while Jiri Privratsky of Czechia earned bronze with 452.0.

Chain Singh had earlier qualified for the final with a score of 592, finishing seventh in the qualifiers. He had previously won bronze in this event at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires this April.

Paris 2024 bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and Ankush Jadhav were unable to make the final, finishing 38th and 67th, respectively, in the qualifying rounds.

India's medal tally in Munich was opened by two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, who secured bronze in the women's 10m air rifle event on Tuesday.

The Munich World Cup is the third stop of the season for rifle and pistol shooters. Indian shooters have enjoyed a strong start to 2025, collecting eight medals, including four gold in Buenos Aires, followed by seven medals in Lima.

Nearly 700 shooters from 78 countries are competing in Munich. Each individual gold medallist earns a berth at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, scheduled for December.

