Marizanne Kapp's all-round show propels Proteas women to maiden ODI victory over Australia

Sydney, Feb 7 Marizanne Kapp emerged as the shining star for South Africa Women as they clinched a historic victory over Australia by 84 runs (DLS method) in the second match of a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, marking their first-ever win against the formidable opponents in 17 matches.

Kapp's remarkable all-round performance not only inspired her team to victory but also breathed new life into their campaign, keeping them alive in both the one-day and multi-format series.

The tale of Kapp's heroics began in Adelaide, where she was forced to retire hurt during a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Australia. Despite facing doubts about her fitness, Kapp's determination and resilience shone through as she took the field at North Sydney Oval. Her innings of 75 runs off 87 balls, embellished with 12 boundaries, anchored South Africa's batting to 229/6 in a rain-halted 45 overs match, supported by crucial contributions from Anneke Bosch and Chloe Tryon.

However, it was Kapp's bowling prowess that truly turned the tide in South Africa's favour. She tore through Australia's top order, claiming three crucial wickets for a mere 12 runs. With menacing inswingers and unwavering accuracy, Kapp dismantled the Australian batting lineup, leaving them reeling at 71 for 8 under the floodlights.

Even the depth of Australia's batting order could not thwart Kapp's brilliance, as she accounted for the wickets of key players like Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Phoebe Litchfield. Debutant Ayanda Hlubi joined the party by dismissing ailing Ellyse Perry, while Eliz-mari Marx and Nadine de Klerk added to Australia's woes.

Despite a valiant effort from Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth, who stitched together a record ninth-wicket 77-run stand, Australia fell short of the target, succumbing to South Africa's relentless bowling attack.

The ODI series now stands at 1-1 with the third ODI scheduled on Saturday at North Sydney Oval.

