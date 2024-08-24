Mark Wood to not return to field for day four’s play after sustaining thigh injury

Manchester, Aug 24 Tearaway fast-bowler Mark Wood will not be turning out for England on day four of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka after sustaining a right-thigh muscle injury, said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

On Friday, Wood, who picked 1-31 off eight overs in the visitors’ first innings, limped off the field after bowling two balls in the 11th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings. The remaining deliveries of the 56th over were bowled by Joe Root, who managed to pick up the wicket of Milan Rathnayake with his part-time off-spin.

Wood has previously suffered injuries in the right thigh region, and Friday’s incident had left people worried over his participation in the rest of the match. “Mark Wood has sustained a right thigh muscle injury. He won't return to the field today and will continue to be assessed by the England medical team,” said an ECB statement.

Without Wood, England's bowling attack will have Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts as fast-bowling options, while Root and Shoaib Bashir will handle the spin-bowling department. If needed, England can hand the ball to Dan Lawrence, who is a part-time spin bowler.

Sri Lanka will be resuming day four’s play at Old Trafford in Manchester with a lead of 82 runs, and their score reading 204/6. Angelo Mathews (65) and Kamindu Mendis (56 not out) have ensured that England will be needed to bat again in the match, despite the hosts’ taking a 122-run first-innings lead, thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith hitting his maiden Test century.

After the end of the first Test at Old Trafford on Sunday, Sri Lanka and England lock horns in the second Test at Lord's on August 29, followed by the series finishing at The Oval on September 6.

