Maryul Spamo defend Ice Hockey League women's title with stunning comeback victory over Changla Lamos

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 13 : In a thrilling women's final of the Ice Hockey League season 2, Maryul Spamo defended their crown with a sensational 3-2 comeback win against Changla Lamos. Led by captain Padma Chorol's hat-trick, the champions overturned a 0-2 deficit to retain the women's category title, a release from the league said.

The Spamo proudly lifted the winner's trophy, while the valiant runners-up Changla Lamos were presented with the runner-up trophy. As the league gears up for its grand finale on Monday, defending men's champions Kang Sings will face last year's runners-up Changthang Shans in a highly anticipated final. The Ice Hockey League season 2 is being organized in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh.

An electrifying atmosphere greeted the women's championship final of the Ice Hockey League season 2, as enthusiastic spectators packed the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium to support their favourite teams, showcasing the sport's rising popularity.

The grand finale of the Ice Hockey League season 2 witnessed a thrilling contest between defending champions Maryul Spamo and Changla Lamos. The match began with both teams displaying fierce determination on the rink. Changla Lamos made an early impact as captain Tsewang Chuskit delivered a stunning wrist shot in the 4th minute, giving her team a 1-0 lead. Despite numerous attempts by Maryul Spamo to level the score, they struggled to convert chances into goals. In the 11th minute, Disket C Angmo provided a brilliant assist, allowing Tsewang Chuskit to score her second goal, extending the Lamos' lead to 2-0 by the end of Period 1. However, the period ended with a minor setback for the Lamos, as Sonam Angmo was benched for two minutes after being penalized for foul play.

Period 2 saw Maryul Spamo make a strong comeback, determined to reduce the deficit. Their captain, Padma Chorol, stepped up in the 27th minute, scoring a spectacular goal that brought her team back into the game at 2-1. The energy on the rink escalated, with both teams playing aggressively to gain control of the match. In the 35th minute, Padma struck again, this time delivering a crucial equalizer to complete her double and level the score at 2-2 by the end of Period 2.

As the game entered the final 20 minutes, tension mounted with both sides pushing hard for a decisive goal. The intensity peaked when Deachen Angmo of Changla Lamos was penalized for aggressive play, giving Spamo a brief numerical advantage. With the game heading toward a possible draw, Padma Chorol rose to the occasion once again, striking her third and final goal of the match in the 54th minute to complete her hat-trick and secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory for Maryul Spamo. The defending champions celebrated an impressive comeback and retained their Ice Hockey League title, marking yet another glorious chapter in the league's history.

Speaking after successfully defending the Ice Hockey League women's title, Captain Padma Chorol expressed her joy and pride in her team's performance, "To lift this trophy is a moment of pride and joy for our team. It's a testament to our dedication, teamwork, and the opportunities this league and Royal Enfield has provided us. We hope our win inspires more young girls in Ladakh to pick up a stick and dream big, because anything is possible with passion and perseverance. A special thanks to our coach, Mushtaq Ahmed Giri, for his relentless efforts. This victory wouldn't have been possible without his hard work and guidance," as quoted from a release by the Ice Hockey League.

The final began with a ceremonial puck drop by the Chief Guest, Vikram Singh Malik, Secretary of Sports, UT Administration of Ladakh. Adding to the excitement, local young girls enthralled the audience with captivating dance performances during the break-time, providing a delightful spectacle for the crowd.

